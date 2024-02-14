City of Santa Barbara Housing Element Receives State Certification

The city of Santa Barbara received final approval from the state for its Housing Element plan — which was adopted by city council on December 12, 2023 — marking the end of a long planning cycle to prove that the city could accommodate at least 8,001 units of housing over the next eight years.

On February 13, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) finished its final review of the plan, finding the adopted Housing Element in “substantial compliance” with state law. The County of Santa Barbara and City of Goleta both recently earned the same seal of approval for their respective Housing Element plans.

“This is a significant milestone and is a document that the community can be proud of,” said City Planner Allison DeBusk. “Special thanks to our dedicated Planning Division and City Attorney’s Office staff, the Planning Commission, and the City Council for their tireless efforts over the past several years.”

The city’s plan includes potential sites that could help meet the state’s elongation of 8,001 units at different levels of affordability — something city planners were able to do without having to rezone sites for higher density — along with programs that will affirmatively further fair housing across the community. With the state certification, the city would no longer accept project applications under the “builder’s remedy,” which opened the door for developers to submit projects for streamlined review while the city was without a certified housing element.

“This document provides the city with a solid foundation for new programs that will help us meet our affordability and housing needs,” said Community Development Director Elias Isaacson. “We’re pleased to have it certified — it’s been a long and challenging process with the state’s review and new requirements. We’re eager to work with the community on implementation and construction of much needed housing.”

The complete 2023-2031 Housing Element plan can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/HEU.