Arroyo Quemado Trail Opens Up at Baron Ranch Near Gaviota

The highly anticipated Arroyo Quemado Trail at Baron Ranch, situated along Highway 101 on the Gaviota Coast, was unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 16. The newly restored six-mile trail loop came after years of restoration and conservation efforts by the Santa Barbara County Trails Council, Santa Barbara Community Services Department, 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and many others.

Located 13 miles northwest of Goleta, the Baron Ranch includes over 1,000 acres of terrain, the Arroyo Quemado Creek, and now a publicly accessible trail that traverses deep into the Los Padres National Forest, displaying breathtaking views of the Channel Islands, Los Padres, and Point Conception.

In conjunction with the Santa Barbara County Trails Council, the Los Padres Forest Service, the National Forest Service, and numerous County departments, the Baron Ranch venture is the culmination of a long project headed by Trails Council President, Otis Calef, Executive Director Mark Wilkinson, and County Supervisor Hartmann.

Hartmann said she was thrilled to be a part of the trail construction and revival of a rich natural history of the Gaviota Coast and the native biological ecosystems. “The Arroyo Quemado Trail represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing accessible recreation for all,” Hartmann said.

A trail enthusiast and avid horseback rider, Hartmann said during the ceremony that the Baron Ranch Trails “were the most exquisite place I’ve ever ridden my horse” and that the biological hotspot of Arroyo Quemado is a “crucible of biological diversity for Santa Barbara county.”

The Baron Ranch conservation efforts include the protection of the California red-legged frog and the Southwestern pond turtle. | Credit: Jack Magargee

The trail restoration was finished in spite of climate-related setbacks — including the Alisal Fire in 2020 and major floods 2021 and 2022 — which Calef said “took their toll” on Baron Ranch. “The outpouring of support from volunteers, donors, and partner organizations has been truly inspiring,” Olaf added.

Arroyo Quemado’s public access is one of many valuable resources that exists at Baron Ranch. The conservation and restoration efforts have led to the protection of two species of animals, the California red-legged frog and the Southwestern pond turtle, which are listed as federally vulnerable and endangered species, respectively. Baron Ranch is extremely valuable not only for their survival but is home to over 50 species of birds, black bears, mountain lions, and native species of plants that have existed long before human settlement.

“This project exemplifies our dedication to environmental stewardship and public access” said Hartmann, “offering a gateway to explore Gaviota’s ecological treasures while fostering a deeper appreciation of our natural world.”

While no dogs are allowed in order to protect the wildlife, Baron Ranch invites all adventurers to explore its natural wonders. To find out more about the Baron Ranch project and other projects underway, please visit www.sbtrails.org.