Bosco

Bosco is a great dog and loves going on adventures. Whether it’s hiking, road trips, playing fetch, or just a leisurely car ride. And if you’re a couch potato, fear not, because he’s an expert at Netflix and chill. He can binge-watch your favorite shows with you while snuggling up right next to you. He’s a Pit Bull Terrier about 5 years old and 86 lbs. Call to meet Bosco today!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Bosco and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Blue

Introducing Blue, who was rescued from Apple Valley animal shelter with not much time to spare before it was his turn for the long goodnight. Blue is that dog that gets all the looks, attention, and admiration. He’s calm, sweet, gentle, enjoys attention, is dog and kid friendly (not cat tested), approximately 2 years old, neutered, does great in the car, walks well on his leash, and is a husky/Shepherd mix. He’s an escape artist though, and needs very tall fences. Luckily he only goes as far as the next person or open car that he finds. He’s with Kennels 2 Couches 805-450-1010 and is hanging out in boarding in Santa Barbara.

Kennels2Couches is a local to Santa Barbara 501c3 Non-Profit specializing in taking large breed dogs from High Kill shelters to give them a chance at life. To see about other adoptable dogs, or to become one of our MUCH needed loving fosters and continue the mission, please contact Kennels2Couches at (805) 450-1010, or info@kennels2couches.org.