Diana Raab Talks About Writing, Hummingbirds, and Those Who Came Before Us

The author of 13 books and the namesake supporter of the prestigious Raab Writing Fellows Program at UCSB, Diana Raab, MFA, PhD, is an award-winning memoirist, poet, blogger, and workshop leader. Here she discusses her newest memoir, Hummingbird: Messages from My Ancestors.

You say at the beginning of your new memoir that you hope it will help readers “find patterns of experience that show you the way forward.” Can you talk a little about what you mean by “patterns of experience” and how understanding those patterns can help people on their individual journeys?

Patterns or recurrent ways of acting are often adapted in childhood. As we age, some more negative patterns can present challenges, while more positive patterns can help us navigate in a way that fosters well-being. A more negative pattern might be becoming triggered by other people’s behaviors, resulting in us becoming reactive, and a more positive pattern might be being in the habit of feeling and offering gratitude. As we gain awareness of our patterns, we can change, keep, or transform them.

You note in the book that hummingbirds have a powerful symbolic presence in many cultures. What do hummingbirds mean to you personally?

I’ve always loved hummingbirds. Each day during the pandemic, a hummingbird visited the red flowers outside my writing studio. I realized that it was my grandmother’s spirit visiting me. She died more than six decades ago; we had a very close connection as she inspired the poet and writer in me. Her message to me was to always follow my heart and intuition. Thus, the hummingbird is a messenger from my grandmother.

Each chapter ends with writing prompts related to the chapter’s content. How do you imagine your ideal reader interacting with those prompts? Could their responses result in their own memoir?

These were meant to be reflection prompts to be discussed with loved ones or responded to in a journal. Some people speak more easily, while others are more comfortable writing, thus, I gave readers the option. Any writing can result in a memoir, poem, essay, or short story. I suggest enjoying the journey without focusing on the destination. This is my 14th book, and all my books began in my journals, but rarely did I initially know each one would become a book. My intention was and is to write from my heart and see what emerges. When you write from your heart, it’s easier to write your emotional truth.

Ultimately, Hummingbird is about the power of family to affect our beliefs and actions, for good or ill. What do you want readers to take away from your investigations into the messages from your ancestors?

Yes. It’s true, I want people to connect with their family, but it’s important to note that ancestors can be relatives, mentors, or places who have affected us or made us who we’ve become. The takeaway is to remain present and be mindful because we are often receiving messages, whether it’s hummingbird, butterfly, owl, mourning dove, or a flickering light. I want my readers to garner a sense of perspective and hope as they navigate their own life journey

