Layoffs Coming to Santa Barbara Unified School District

The expiration of one-time COVID-19 funds has been the final nail in the coffins of school budgets throughout California, and Santa Barbara Unified is no exception. Last Tuesday, February 27, the district announced they would be notifying employees of layoffs by March 15.

It was a long night of reports and warnings for the school board, as the more than $60 million in one-time funding the district received for pandemic-related expenses — such as extra staff, personal protective equipment, and mental health programs — is set to expire by the end of the year.

While some staff will be laid off, others will be bumped, which means moving people from one role or location in the district to another based on seniority.

According to district spokesperson Ed Zuchelli, it is too early to say what will or will not be cut, as the budget for next school year is only beginning to be developed. However, there will be more layoff notices than the actual number of people laid off, he said.

“If everything worked out in a perfect world, you don’t eliminate people, just positions,” said school boardmember Gabe Escobedo.

Still, the district’s potential layoffs list is a source of anxiety for many of their classified employees.

Ken Rivas, president of the California School Employees Association (CSEA), noted that the budget seems to be “balanced on the backs of some of the lowest-wage earners.”

Some threatened positions — such as college and career counselors and youth outreach workers — directly support students. “Please take other cost-saving measures into consideration,” Rivas implored the board.

Layoffs would take effect on July 1, 2024. The district stated that it does not take the decision lightly and will only be conducted out of necessity.

As the budget is being worked out, the CSEA is also in the weeds of contract negotiations with the district. While the parties have reached some tentative agreements, wages remain on the table.

Peggy Ochoa, a lead family engagement liaison, quoted rapper 50 Cent when she addressed the board on Tuesday. “Depression is a luxury,” she said, as many working people cannot “afford” to be depressed.

“I share this because I have been there. And if it was difficult for me to survive on only 50 percent of my pay as a district office employee. I can’t imagine the challenges that our classified employees face who are paid less than $22 an hour.”

At the CSEA’s most recent negotiation session, the union proposed a “Me Too” clause to match any potential wage increases with other bargaining units (i.e. the Santa Barbara Teachers Association). Both unions have their next negotiation sessions scheduled for next week.

Meanwhile, the governor’s budget is in a blackhole, projecting a $37 billion deficit. Although the state will use some of the reserves to pay for education, the school board was warned that the deficit may be higher than that initial projection, which would spell out reduced funding for the district and a lower cost-of-living adjustment for employees.

The Next Steps

As the district shapes its budget for next year, it is seeking input from parents, staff, and community members to help determine its goals, actions, and allocation of resources for improving student outcomes.

Its Local Control Accountability Plan — a three-year budget and accountability strategy to enhance outcomes for student groups facing challenges — expires this year. Planning for 2024-2027 begins now, so the district is setting meetings for community members to learn more and contribute to the plan.

The next presentation on the current plan will be held at Dos Pueblos High School on Wednesday, March 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A virtual meeting will also be held on March 7, from 6 to 7:20 p.m., and can be accessed on Zoom here.