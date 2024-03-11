Santa Barbara Airport Patrol to Update Training Requirements

The City of Santa Barbara is planning on updating training standards for Airport Patrol officers, which, if approved, would require Airport Patrol candidates to go through the same minimum law enforcement and weapons training as Santa Barbara Police, County Sheriff’s deputies, and Harbor Patrol.

The Santa Barbara Airport Patrol serves as the law enforcement division of the city airport, and though it began as a security organization, it has since evolved into a “highly trained and focused specialized law enforcement organization in response to emerging threats to civil aviation,” according to a report prepared by Santa Barbara Police Sergeant Andrew Hill and submitted by Airport Director Chris Hastert prior to Tuesday’s council meeting.

Since airport officers are sworn peace officers under California law, they are required by federal guidelines to provide “armed law enforcement services” at the airport. Due to recent updates in state regulations relating to recruitment and training of law enforcement officers, the Airport Patrol will officially join the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) program to ensure that all officer training complies with minimum selection and training standards.

More than 600 agencies in California are part of the POST program, which includes training and certification for arrests, firearms, and use of force. The city’s Harbor Patrol, which serves the city’s waterfront, is also a member of the program, and all incoming officers must undergo at least 162 hours of training specifically for POST-related courses (In total, Harbor Patrol candidates must receive 828 hours of training). These include courses on firearm safety, firearm handling, shooting technique, safe storage, legal methods to transport firearms, and permissible use of a firearm.

If approved by the City Council, Airport Patrol would begin the process of applying to be part of the POST program. Once approved by the state, the city may also be eligible for the state’s reimbursement program, which would help the city recoup any extra training expenses.

According to the staff report, while there is no direct cost to join the POST program, “there may be indirect training costs incurred if officers need to attend additional classes to meet POST minimum standards.”

If the state finds that any current Airport Patrol officers do not meet the minimum POST training standards, they would need to be sent to additional training to remain in their role. According to the city staff, there is a possibility that “some Airport Patrol officers may lack current proof of law enforcement certification,” and could be required to attend a four-week requalification course at an estimated cost of $9,000 per officer.

“Unfortunately, POST staff will not disclose in advance any officer-specific information related to training or potential deficiencies,” the staff report stated, “so we cannot accurately predict who or how many Airport Patrol officers may need to attend a requalification course.”

The City Council will vote on the proposed updates for Airport Patrol on Tuesday.