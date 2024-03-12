Santa Barbara Dance Arts, Dancing with Meaning, Movement, and Purpose

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Santa Barbara Dance Arts’ newest Configuration show — where each of their student dance companies performs for two straight weekends at Center Stage Theater — premiered last weekend. The show highlights company dances and competition team pieces, as well as student choreography.

The combination of the intimate theater and youthful energy, along with colorful costumes and lighting, creates a truly unique dance experience. You do need to plan ahead to catch this show since it’s a traditional sell-out.

In addition to a fast-paced combination of jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, and tap, this year’s show included a special alumni showcase piece choreographed by alumni Emily Stokes. A standout moment in the show was a stunning piece featuring the senior competition team called “End of Love.”

A Video Advocacy project was also projected during the show, created by students (a project of the youth-led Inclusion Coalition in partnership with the Arts Mentorship Program), focusing on women’s empowerment with dance elements and powerful quotes. The performance ended with a playful production number celebrating toe-tapping music in the movies including Singing in the Rain, La La Land, Barbie, and more.

Configuration is directed by owner/director Alana Tillim with her Company assistant and Competition Team director Sunny Reichert. Remaining show times are Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m. A very limited number of tickets are available; click here for information.