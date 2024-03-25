Dance Review | ‘Seraglio’ Ballet at the Arlington Theatre

The lights went off, and the energy went up — Alexandra King created an immersive ballet that touched each corner of the theater, from incorporating Turkish and Greek music to the colorful costumes that could be seen from the very back row.

King, the producer and choreographer of the ballet, is known for her deep knowledge of Middle Eastern dance and subsequently recruited a cast of professional dancers and actors for the “Seraglio experience.”

Before the show started, audience members entered with a live band performing in the lobby and were carried to their seats with hymns of the music. The beautiful architecture of the Arlington Theatre is already an immersive experience, setting the stage for a colorful story.

For the duration of the ballet, there was energy, action, and light onstage — making it difficult to turn away. The dancers told a folkloric tale of love, similar to that of Romeo and Juliet or West Side Story. The actors made the fight scenes seem realistic, and the ballerinas were as light as feathers on their feet.

The dancing was mostly accompanied by Greek and Turkish music, something not familiar in the world of European ballet, but delightful nonetheless. Further, the belly-dancing solos mixed in with ballet was a risky combination, but one that paid off. The dancers mixed culture with technique, storytelling with dancing, and emotion with performing.

The nonverbal acting from the cast members was also impressive, as they clearly told their story without saying a word. Their practice and dedication is commendable, and the audience seemed to enjoy it with their loud reactions and plethora of claps.

Emotion, love, passion, dance, culture, and community were all forged together on the stage of the Arlington Theatre. Choreographer and producer Alexandra King’s work and dedication were exemplified beautifully by her cast.

For more information on the company, click here.