Dance Review | UC Santa Barbara’s Dance Company Touring Concert Debut

UCSB Dance Company — made up of senior UCSB Dance majors — debuted their touring concert March 15-16 at the Hatlen Theater on campus. Titled In Different Realms … el arte perdura, under the artistic direction of Delila Moseley, it is a showcase made up of multiple mini performances each telling their own story that will later be performed in Europe.

The aim of the program is to feature different choreography from separate realms of the dance world, arguing that art can endure through divides.

This theme was executed beautifully, as each piece held individuality yet commonality to the subject matter. The dancers utilized each other to make points about community and helpfulness, and utilized silence to further their points about social justice. The artistry was very well done and pushed the boundaries of a typical dance showcase.

The concert featured works from Natasha Adorlee, Cihtli Ocampo, Monique Meunier, Betty Walberg, and legacy choreography by José Limón, which was reconstructed by Alice Condodina.

The needed passion and emotion was felt behind every move, look, turn, and performance. The dancers had a unity onstage, exemplified in their cohesive moments, that was hard to miss.

After this showcase, the senior dance majors take off on an international tour, where they will get to further showcase their work. Now in its 12th year, the tour has taken the company to Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, the Czech Republic, England, Norway, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Before they reach their destination in Europe, the company will travel to New York City to participate in a workshop with Limón Company members, as well as an informal showing.

For more information on the UCSB Theatre and Dance department and the programs, see theaterdance.ucsb.edu.