Copy Cats Celebrate Claire

Claire Nemec is an intern we’ve had on our copy team for a while now. She’s been helping to edit all the stories we publish all while attending Westmont College to obtain her bachelor’s degree.

Tell me what brought you here to the Independent. What about our newspaper intrigued you and made you decide to join the team? Editing is one of the careers that I have considered, but I was hoping to figure out if I like it or not before I need a full-time job after college. I also needed internship credits for my degree, and I know the Independent is a great newspaper, so I figured I would learn a lot interning here.

Tell me how it’s been working in the copy department! How has the job been, and what are some of the best parts about it? I’m really enjoying it! Obviously, all my coworkers are great, and I get to work from home, which is so nice. I think my favorite part is getting to read all the stories because I get to hear about events and restaurants that I would not necessarily know about otherwise.

You’re only here with us until April. Do you have any plans for where you’ll be going and what you’ll be doing next? I will continue working toward my bachelor’s degree in English and graduate from Westmont College in May 2025. After that, I’m going to take a year or two off school to work, and then might go to graduate school for a master’s degree in Library Science, or I might continue doing editing and not go to grad school. We’ll see.

Tell me what you like to do outside of work! What are some of your hobbies and favorite things to do to unwind? Most of my life is doing work and school, but I like to participate in Westmont’s theater program in my free time. I also sing and listen to so much music. I relax either with music, reading, or hanging out with my friends.