Santa Barbara Unified School Board Approves Pink Slips for Staff

The Santa Barbara Unified School Board approved the long list of precautionary notices for staff reductions on Tuesday, making it a “difficult night,” in the words of district leadership.

Pink slips are slated for 76 classified positions, such as paraeducators, family engagement liaisons, and curriculum specialists, and hours for 24 positions may be reduced. Fifteen certificated positions — including permanent and temporary positions, such as teachers on special assignment and counselors — are also under threat of elimination.

It is not a final decision, stressed Superintendent Hilda Maldonado. Precautionary notices must be given to employees on March 15, and final notices will go out in May.

“While this is being spurred by our financial situation … every budgetary decision is guided by our students’ needs and a commitment to their success,” Maldonado told the packed room of disgruntled employees, parents, and students on Tuesday.

Many public commenters seemed skeptical or distrustful of the district’s intentions. They worried about the impact not only on staff but on students, citing the potential elimination of positions such as paraeducators, who provide in-classroom support to special needs students.

“As an educator, I know that academic and behavioral issues with students can escalate when they aren’t being watched, or there aren’t enough people to intervene,” said teacher Rita Zigletti. “We need all the competent and capable people we can get … What’s going on?”

Many also suggested the cuts are unnecessary (due to untapped funds in the district’s reserves), or that the district should instead be cutting at the administrative level. Combined, Maldonado and her cabinet make more than $1.1 million in compensation. That includes a $274,000 salary for Steve Venz, chief operating officer, a position that was only recently created by Maldonado.

The district has consistently blamed the expiration of $60 million in one-time funds — the majority of which was used on staff positions, according to assistant superintendent John Becchio — the current development of a new three-year local control and accountability plan, and uncertainty around the governor’s proposed budget and the final costs of ongoing labor negotiation proposals.