Paving Paths In Journalism

Tiana Molony is an Indy intern who has been turning out stories for us. The Santa Barbaran is setting her sights to the big apple, and is already setting roots in New York journalism while she’s here at home and working on her master’s degree.

What was the most recent story you worked on? What were the best parts about covering it and writing it up?

I recently finished a profile on Shannon Loar-Coté, who created the local modeling agency Hello Gorgeous Models. I enjoyed meeting her in person and learning about her backstory. I almost always conduct in-person interviews if I can, especially when writing profiles. My sources trust me, and it’s my responsibility as a journalist to convey them accurately, which is still possible over Zoom. I just enjoy meeting them in person!

What got you into journalism and what brought you here to The Independent? Do you have plans to continue in journalism?

I’ve always felt an affinity for journalism. Uncovering truths and sharing compelling stories fueled my desire to pursue the career. Routinely reading articles also inspired me. I subscribe to various news outlets, including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, and the Los Angeles Times, among others. Writing is a passion of mine, and over two years ago, I decided to turn my passion into my career when I started my master’s program in journalism online at New York University. About halfway through my degree, I pitched an essay to the Indyabout my time growing up on Dos Pueblos Ranch. After I wrote the essay and saw it published in the paper, I realized how much I enjoyed the experience, and shortly after, I joined as an intern.

What do you do outside of your internship?

I devote a lot of my time to my master’s degree. My professors are some of the most talented journalists in the world, and I am forever grateful for their guidance and formidable knowledge of journalism. The program is entirely online, yet it’s very intimate and collaborative.

What are you most looking forward to this year? Do you have any fun summer plans?

I’m traveling to New York this May to attend graduation and meet some of my classmates and teachers. After graduation, I look forward to taking my career to the next level.

How long have you been in Santa Barbara? What are some of your favorite things to do in town?

While not the most riveting answer, I love reading in my free time. Depending on my mood, I enjoy fiction and nonfiction books across various genres. I just finished Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion and loved it. Honestly, I love all of her work. I’m currently reading Steven King’s memoir On Writing. I’m contemplating picking up It next, but we’ll see about that.

What are some of your favorite things to do in town? Tell me what brought you to Santa Barbara (or how long you’ve been here).

I grew up on Dos Pueblos Ranch, a property just north of Goleta. I attended college at UCSB and graduated in 2022 with a B.A. in Sociology and a minor in Professional Writing. I currently split half my time between S.B. and L.A. but plan to move back to S.B. soon. Most of my family lives in Santa Barbara, so I enjoy spending time with them. My favorite activity is hiking with my dad and our dogs, Chili, Maple, and Nala.