Santa Barbara Artists Invited to Submit Designs for Downtown K-Rails

The County Office of Arts and Culture and the City of Santa Barbara are hosting an open call for local creatives to submit design ideas for a downtown public art project to bring some color and culture to the State Street Promenade. One winner will be selected to receive a $1,500 award and have their design displayed on a row of “k-rail” traffic barriers.

The barriers, which mark the official “beginning of the State Street pedestrian corridor“ at Haley Street, according to Director of the County Office of Arts and Culture Sarah York Rubin, are currently blank, white plastic blocks with no marking except “City of Santa Barbara” printed in block letters.

“This is a cool opportunity to collaborate with the city, local businesses, and Santa Barbara’s creative community to develop artwork that adds more artistic vibrancy to the downtown area,” Rubin said.

She said that the proposals — which will be accepted through April 5 — will be reviewed based on their “inclusion of creative imagery that will visually brighten and enliven the environment, mastery of techniques, and communication of a unique vision or perspective.”

Nearby businesses have also shown support for incorporating more art along the State Street promenade, which has seen an increase in traffic barriers and signage since the street was closed to traffic during the pandemic.

“As the beginning of the promenade in our world-class city, we need to give people something more in line with what they expect.” said Aron Ashland, who owns The Cruisery restaurant and Santa Barbara Wine Therapy, both located near the Haley Street k-rail barriers. “Our community has such amazing artists, and I’m excited about showing off their skills and not basic safety infrastructure.”



Artists over the age of 18 living in Santa Barbara or Ventura counties may submit a design proposal for consideration. For more details or to submit a design, visit sbac.ca.gov/krails.