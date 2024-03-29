Music Review | Alexandra Riorden Owns the Stage at Santa Barbara’s SOhO

Few performers take to the SOhO stage with as much ease as indie rock singer-songwriter, Alexandra Riorden. She performs with such unique poise and confidence that makes you realize this is her house and you are a cherished yet lucky guest. Walking out in a navy blazer and slacks, on March 21, she started off her 10-song set with a new unreleased song, “My Friend,” backed by the four members of her band. The band began playing the pop-y tune as the Santa Barbara local joined in, her low silvery register weaving through their lines of melody.

With one released album, an EP, and several singles, the proud Pisces is now preparing to announce her next album. A poet first, her writing contains self reflections from varying iterations of her life. In her upcoming song, “Pretty Now,” Riorden writes on the outside pressures of getting older as a woman. “When I look in the mirror, I want to know that it’s me,” she pleads, the mixed emotions crackling in her voice. It’s a reminder of the superficiality of a reflection and a call for self appreciation.

Alexandra Riorden and her band performed at SOhO on March 21, 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

The crowd, filled with many of SOhO’s Friday night frequenters, were in for a treat as Riorden ended with her own rendition of “These Boots Were Made for Walking,” punctuating Nancy Sinatra’s classic hit with spooky soul-twisting howls. No stranger to versatility, Riorden moved seamlessly from her dreamy ballads to this punk infused anthem.

To catch her next show and stay in the loop on her upcoming music releases, check out Riorden’s Instagram @alexandra.riorden.