Storm Impacts Areas of Montecito

Southern Santa Barbara County experienced significant storm impacts Saturday night. In Montecito, 1.81 inches of rain fell in the span of one hour from 8:15-9:15 p.m. The heavy rain led to flooding and mobilized rocks, mud and sediment onto many local roadways. Firefighters responded to numerous residences with flooding damage, wires down, fallen trees and gas leaks throughout Montecito.

Montecito Fire, along with our mutual aid partners from Carpinteria-Summerland Fire, Santa Barbara City Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire, responded to more than 50 storm-related incidents Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, CalTrans, Santa Barbara County Roads, Santa Barbara County Flood Control and AMR also assisted with storm incidents in our community.

Due to flooding on Highway 101, CHP and CalTrans closed the highway in both directions Saturday night. Eight people and a dog were rescued from vehicles on Highway 101 near Sheffield Drive. Several inches of accumulated hail caused collisions and flooding rain caused multiple vehicles to become stranded and disabled. One driver was treated for hypothermia after becoming trapped in their vehicle near the Sheffield Drive underpass.

An 18-wheel tractor-trailer jackknifed after the driver attempted to avoid a down power pole and blocked Ortega Hill Road, between Ortega Ridge Road and Sheffield Drive. While some lanes of Highway 101 have been deemed safe to reopen and some road closures have been lifted, please drive cautiously.

According to National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard, thunderstorms, locally heavy showers and damaging winds remain possible through Sunday evening. While the highest risk for severe storms has passed, community members are urged to remain alert to changing conditions and be cautious of post-storm hazards.