Piroshky Pies Popping Up at Brass Bear Brewing

Seattle favorite Piroshky Piroshky is popping up in Santa Barbara this month, giving us a chance to try out the sweet and savory pastries that have been enjoyed by more than 10 million visitors at the famous Pike Place Fish Market since 1992.

Piroshky Piroshky specializes in small stuffed pies — an Eastern European take on the calzone or empanada — with a variety of fillings ranging from meatball marinara, salmon pate, and vegan chipotle to marzipan, apples, rhubarb and the like. This family-owned business has been featured in Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations and recognized by Smithsonian Magazine as one of the “20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”

Order by April 17 at piroshkybakery.com to pick up your Piroshky at Brass Bear Brewing in Uptown Santa Barbara (3302 McCaw Ave.) on April 19 between 4 and 6 p.m. The pies are handmade and flash-frozen for pop-up pick-ups.

Why Santa Barbara? “We receive so much love from California and usually stick to big cities like L.A. and San Francisco; however, we have been getting a lot of requests to make a stop in Santa Barbara,” said Jon-David Toves, who does Piroshky marketing. “One of the reasons we do these preorder pickup events is to bring something unique and the taste of Seattle to your city. As a small business, partnering with local breweries is important to connect with community members.”

Prices range from $6-$9 per Piroshky, with bulk packages of 5-6 count available at better pricing. Delivery fees also apply. Click here for details.