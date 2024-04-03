The Indy Has Tattoos Too

This week, in honor of the Tattoo Convention, our staff is showing off their ink! Our staff sent in pictures of their favorite (or one and only) tattoo they rock.

Xavier Pereyra: My leg tattoo of the Santa Barbara Mission from local artist Danny Meza. This was a flash piece he had with an empty banner space, so we added the 1996 (my birth year) to signify me being born and raised in Santa Barbara.

Credit: Courtesy

Don Brubaker: This is but one of my favorites, a sacred heart done by Kelsey Cearnal at 805 Ink. The sacred heart is a pretty common design in the American traditional tattoo style, but I really loved the ways Kelsey made it unique. She absolutely knocked it out of the park and it was one of my favorite tattoo experiences.

Credit: Courtesy

Callie Fausey: These two (the sun and moon) are my favorites. I just really love the art.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Ingrid Bostrom: My one and only tattoo by JJ Ortiz. The most rewarding marks of change seem to set in after getting a little uncomfortable. I wanted to be encircled with a simple reminder of beauty in discomfort … yet discovered I found it relaxing to be inked. I immediately scheduled my second upcoming tattoo with JJ.

Credit: Courtesy

Sarah Sinclair: My one-and-only tattoo – so far! – is a stargazer lily. My favorite flower, drawn by a friend, that I got on my 50th birthday. I know what I want to get next … just waiting for the right occasion and inspiration.

Credit: Courtesy

Richelle Boyd: I got this tattoo done by Angelic Gonzales in IV who had done a few of my tattoos now, and I wanted this one because I love to read and write. I also feel like I always have stories circling around my mind. It’s also got a prominent spot on my arm, so I get to see it a lot!

Credit: Courtesy

Tonea Songer

Credit: Courtesy

Bryce Eller

Credit: Courtesy

Claire Nemec: My only tattoo so far is this dragon, and it is part of a set that matches with my sister and best friend.