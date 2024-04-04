Police Evacuate Bank of America in Downtown Santa Barbara Following Bomb Threat

The Bank of America on the corner of State and Canon Perdido streets in downtown Santa Barbara was evacuated and the surrounding streets cordoned off Thursday afternoon following a report of an explosive device in the bank.

Details surrounding the incident, which remains under investigation, are scarce. According to an eyewitness on the scene, a man walked into the bank with a briefcase and then sat down, prompting a call to 9-1-1.

Upon receiving a call reporting an explosive device inside the bank, police arrived on the scene and conducted a search of the bank but “did not locate anything resembling an explosive device,” according to police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale, who added that the detectives also received information that the “threat may not be credible.” However, bomb technicians were called to the scene out of an abundance of caution to conduct a more thorough search of the building.

Santa Barbara police have cordoned off the area surrounding the bank, located at 834 State Street, and ask that bystanders avoid the area. “No pedestrians or vehicles are allowed in the area until this investigation has been concluded,” Ragsdale said.

KEYT’s John Palminteri reports that one suspect is in custody, though the Independent has not verified this information.