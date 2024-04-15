Soul Majestic Opens the 4/20 Weekend Celebrations at Santa Barbara’s SOhO Restaurant and Music Club

Soul Majestic, the Southern California-based reggae fusion band, is taking to the SOhO stage this Friday, April 19, for what they promise will be an “evening of homegrown reggae.”

In the lead-up to their seventh album, which is set to drop later this year, the band has released four new singles that will be on the setlist this weekend. Their newest, “Let’s Be Real,” was released only last month.

Known for their laid-back vibe and reggae music that pushes the boundaries of the genre, the band has shared stages with the likes of Rebelution, Matisyahu, Sean Paul, and Damian Marley. Their sound, while still committing to reggae’s roots, blends hip-hop, soul, psychedelic rock, pop, and folk for a fresh twist on familiar music. With stirring dancehall verses, unique harmonies, guitar solos, and dubstep interludes, the band takes pride in their distinctly danceable beats

Presented By Paka & Canopy Club, the evening, which kicks off the 4/20 celebrations in Santa Barbara, features special guest The Rahkas.

Soul Majestic and special guest The Rahkas take the stage at SOhO (1221 State St.) at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Tickets can be purchased here. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For dinner reservations, call (805) 962-7776 x6.