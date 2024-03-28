Tips and Tricks with Statement Stone

Credit: Courtesy

Statement stone — or stone that is the focal point — is the darling of interior design trends these days. Solid stone slabs (one continuous piece of stone) are widely used for kitchen and bathroom countertops. But statement stone, which often has a lot of contrast, movement, and veining, is being used as the material for both countertops and backsplash, installed all the way up the wall in lieu of backsplash tile.

Using a solid slab of natural stone, such as quartzite or marble, as both the countertop and backsplash creates, to me, a distinguished and elevated look. If you’re thinking of updating your kitchen and bathroom and want to add statement stone, here are a few tips to consider:

Timelessness

Adding large stone slabs is an investment, so be sure to first decide on the overall look and feel that you want to create. If you’re seeking the “wow” factor and want visual impact, consider slabs that have a lot of movement, contrast, and veining. However, if you prefer a more serene vibe, then select a stone that is muted or has less contrast or veining.

In addition, finding colors in the stone that will work with the other elements in your home — including furniture, artwork, hardware finishes, and flooring — for years to come is important. If you’re drawn to the look of statement stone but not sure you want to commit to it on such a large scale, try buying a remnant piece to use as a tray or add as a top to an accent table.

Resale Value

If you’re making some updates to your home and plan to move or sell it in the next few years, think about whether you’ll be able to make back your investment. If your home is valued on the lower end of the market, investing in marble slabs throughout your kitchen and bathroom may not pay off. To appeal to a wider audience, consider adding stone that is lighter in color and has less veining and contrast.

Cost

The cost of natural stone slabs, as well as fabrication and installation fees, makes this a design element that can be on the pricier side relative to other aspects of a bathroom or kitchen remodel. A great way to save some money is to search for remnant pieces, especially if adding natural stone to smaller areas like a bathroom vanity countertop or fireplace hearth.

Use

When adding statement stone to your home, it’s also important to think about how that area will get used and which material you’re installing. Whereas marble is certainly beautiful and timeless, it is porous and will stain more easily than quartzite or granite, so a marble countertop in an active kitchen may not be the best choice. Granite and quartzite are also more durable when it comes to heat, so think about heat resistance when selecting the materials that will be installed near an oven range, stovetop, or fireplace.

Balance

Lastly, there is such a thing as too much stone. If you add a bold, high-contrast stone in your open-concept kitchen, let it be the focal point by not adding elements that visually compete with it. Adding one statement stone to your kitchen island and a different one to your kitchen backsplash may look overdone.

I'd love to see how you've added statement stone in your home!

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.