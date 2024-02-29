The Allure of Limewash Paint 

Over the past few years, trends in home interiors have one thing, at least in my opinion, in common: It’s all about creating cozy spaces that embrace. Many of the upholstery fabrics (like chunky bouclé) and furniture styles (such as curved sofas) that have made a huge surge in popularity recently make me feel like I’m getting a warm hug from a loved one.

Enter limewash paint. Or really, reenter limewash paint. Limewash paint has been showing up everywhere in design circles, but there’s nothing new about it. Lime paint is credited as being one of the first-ever house paints since the Roman Empire, and I believe limewash paint is captivating the design world today for its old-world, romantic feel and timeless elegance. Limewash paint creates a weathered patina look, reminiscent of the home interiors found throughout Italy and the Mediterranean.

[Click to enlarge] Credit: Sydney Harbor Paint Company

Limewash paint is made from crushed limestone, which is mixed with water and colored with natural pigments. The result is a chalky, mottled texture that is often compared to suede. It has a visual softness and calming appeal, which makes it a great option for bedrooms. When applied to walls, limewash differs from conventional paint in that it has depth, variation, and luminosity, whereas traditional paint is a flat, uniform color. Limewash paint is also non-toxic, contains zero solvents or VOCs, and is said to be hypoallergenic and antimicrobial.

Commonly applied to porous materials like stone and brick, limewash binds easily to surfaces and soaks in rather than sitting on top like regular paint. Limewash can also be applied to drywall if a mineral-based primer is applied first.

[Click to enlarge] Credit: Sydney Harbor Paint Company

Limewash is applied using a long-haired paintbrush that creates feathered strokes, not with a roller. Sydney Harbour Paint Company, whose work can be seen in these photos, recommends that limewash paint be applied in two coats in a “random multi-directional pattern.” A quick search on YouTube and you’ll find many instructional videos that detail the application process. You’ll need to use a brush (a five-inch size seems to be the most popular), and most tutorials I came across mentioned that it’s important to use the same size brush throughout the process.

If you want to capture the look of Tuscany or Ibiza, stick with neutral colors, such as warm taupes and sandy beiges, which pair well with the California Casual and Wabi-Sabi home interior trends that are popular now. Or if you’re drawn to bold colors, embrace deep charcoals or jewel-toned greens and blues that make a statement. For an immersive, cocoon-like feel, you can even limewash the ceiling. Whatever your color palette, limewash pairs beautifully with natural materials, like wood and linen, so be sure to add some of these elements to complete the look.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.