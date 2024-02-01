If you’re like me, you rang in the New Year with a few resolutions. Not too many — just one or two — and with every intention of sticking to them throughout the year, or at least through early February. Perhaps you’re resolved to start juicing, working out more, or getting that annual exam you’ve postponed for a few years. But what about New Year’s resolutions for your home?

I firmly believe that our homes are more than just four walls; rather, the health of a home can play a role in one’s mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Most of us probably spend more than 50 percent of our day in our home, and the amount of clutter, allergens, and “stuff” can impact our productivity, mood, and happiness. This year, consider adding one of these resolutions to enhance the space you inhabit.

Resolve to clear and declutter one room or area each month: Over time, it’s normal to accumulate belongings, especially as we move through life’s chapters. Getting married usually means you’ll be gifted kitchen wares, while having children comes with acquiring toys, pack ’n’ plays, and other belongings. Yet this inevitably turns into having spare linens without a match, kids’ toys that you think they’ll still use, or clothing that you believe you’ll wear again when you just lose those nagging extra 10 pounds.

How many times have you gone out and purchased something, only to find two of the same tucked away on a closet shelf? Decluttering can help save money as you find and organize your belongings and avoid buying duplicates. Also, a good deep clean can remove dust and pollen that may be contributing to your allergies.

Decluttering can be overwhelming, so start with one room or closet at a time. Donate clothing you haven’t worn in more than a year and toss expired perishable goods. And if you’re storing furniture in the garage because it came from a family member but deep down you know it’s not your style, it’s time to “Marie Kondo” it and pass it along to someone who will love and appreciate it.

Store like with like: Recently, I went searching for packaging tape in my home and had to remember where I kept it. Would it be with office supplies or wrapping paper? Or did I last use it and throw it in my catch-all bowl? To my surprise, I found packaging tape in three separate locations, none of which were the ones I just mentioned. Perhaps I’m a little too organized (or, at least, I would like to be) but this search for packaging tape drove me nuts. So, once you’ve cleared out what you don’t need, why not organize what you do have following one simple rule: Store “like” with “like.” Essentially, get into the habit of being organized and free up time for something more important.

Pay attention to neglected areas: This one might actually be the most important, so listen up and learn from me — a lesson I learned the hard way. I live in a condo and have always carried condo/homeowner’s insurance. So when my downstairs neighbor came over to tell me that there was water coming down into his ceiling, I thought, “Well, at least I have insurance, and this is what it’s for.” Turns out I had a leaking toilet seal, which was considered negligence by my insurance company. Guess who had to pay for the repairs out of pocket? You got it.

If you own a home and don’t perform annual maintenance checks, please start doing so. Call your insurance company for a list of recommendations. Start the year by servicing your HVAC system, cleaning out your dryer lint ducts, checking your gutters, and inspecting for termites.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to get a licensed plumber to check your water heater, supply lines, and shutoff valve to make sure everything is working properly. These aren’t the fun jobs, but doing them regularly may spare you major damage (and unwanted bills) in the future.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.