Annual Buellton Brew Fest Brings Boozy Fun to River View Park on Star Wars Day

Feel-good vintage rock, ’80s synth covers, and good vibes floated across the crowd of beer enjoyers who descended upon River View Park in Buellton for the annual Buellton Brew Fest on Saturday, May 4.

With more than 50 breweries, distilleries, and wineries present, Brew Fest goers tasted a vast variety of mostly local beer, wine, hard seltzer, kombucha, and spirits.

The May 4 Star Wars–themed festival was host to many patrons sporting Star Wars costumes and themed shirts bearing slogans that ranged from “May the 4th Be with Brew” to “Let’s Get Sith-Faced.” Star Wars–themed merchandise and complimentary Brew Fest branded beer koozies were also available throughout the day.

“There’s a very good atmosphere that I’m feeling from my fellow attendees as well as the staff. Everyone’s in a good mood,” said Tori Brown, a 24-year-old student at UC Santa Barbara who attended the Brew Fest for the first time this year. Brown pointed to the local feel of the festival as a strong point.

“It’s nice to see that there are some local businesses — apparel, jewelers, food. It feels very local to the Central Coast, which is nice,” said Brown.

Dancing to the Molly Ringwald Project at Buellton Brew Fest | Photo: Riley Burke

Local breweries big and small — from Firestone Walker and Figueroa to Solvang Brewing Co. and Santa Barbara Cider Co. — poured unique brews and gained some important exposure.

“We’re down this little dark alley and it’s kind of hard to find, but we do live music on Saturday nights and trivia on Thursday nights,” said Dana Bushouse of Santa Barbara Cider Company in Old Town Goleta. “We need more visibility, so that’s why we’re doing events like this.”

The day wasn’t all brews, though, with cornhole on the lawn; food trucks serving up barbeque, Filipino, and Latin American cuisines; and a bevy of vendors peddling a variety of wares. Lavender, permanent jewelry, vintage clothes, artisanal popcorn, and cigars were just a few of the many shopping options.

Holly Thrasher, a first-time vendor and small business owner of Ranch and Poppies, sold apparel, soaps, and purses. She started the business with her sister last September. “We do it together on the weekends. It’s kind of California lifestyle stuff. We try to curate it so you don’t see any of our merchandise in any other booth anywhere else,” she said.

Popular ‘80s cover band The Molly Ringwald Project and rock-country cover band Vintage Renegades kept the mood lively throughout the day, with covers of favorites like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Wagon Wheel” that got festivalgoers grooving.

Despite gray skies and a bit of light rain toward the end of the event, attendees and vendors alike remained in high spirits throughout the May 4 festivities.

“It’s been so much fun,” said Bella Manfreda, an ambassador with Shelter Distilling. “Everyone’s in such a good mood. It’s a good energy.”