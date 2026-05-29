As the towers of the World Trade Center were collapsing in 2001, the Federal Aviation Administration closed U.S. airspace, leaving pending flights grounded and forcing flights in progress to divert to airports outside the country. Come from Away, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and presented by PCPA, tells the story of the passengers who landed in Gander, a tiny town in Newfoundland, Canada. Gander’s population doubled when they hosted almost 7,000 passengers from around the world, banding together to create a welcoming atmosphere in a time of uncertainty.

Erik Stein plays Claude, Gander’s mayor. “It’s such an interesting thing to play, somebody who is a real person, who is still alive, but who’s not famous,” he says. “Do I dive deep … and be authentic to the real person? Or do I use my imagination?” Stein combined both approaches to create his character, calling Claude an embodiment of all the decision-makers dealing with the situation and the spirit of the community’s generosity.

‘Come From Away’ | Photo: Luis Escobar

“I read somewhere that this show isn’t about September 11; it’s about September 12-16,” he says. “It’s such a wonderful community…. They’re not famous for anything; they’re just a group of people living their lives, doing their jobs, raising their families. It’s so beautiful to be part of a group of people whose first thought is not of themselves, but of someone else.”

Newfoundland features a unique Canadian accent, and the production’s dialect coach, Joel Goldes, has been with Come from Away since the Broadway run (he was also a resident artist with PCPA in the ’90s). The show’s musical score also represents the variety of communities that come together via providence, influenced not only by the classic musical theatre sound but also by northern Canadian folk music.

Directed by Roger DeLaurier, this feel-good musical runs at the Solvang Festival Theater (420 2nd St., Solvang) June 11-July 27. See bit.ly/43AXnLe.