The Theatre Group at SBCC Sets 79th Season of Shows

The upcoming season for The Theatre Group at SBCC is its (gasp, wow, amazing) 79th season in Santa Barbara, and its lineup of shows looks equally impressive for the 2024-2025 season.

First up is Legally Blonde: The Musical, July 10-27. The award-winning musical based on the beloved movie starring Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde: The Musical follows the transformation and familiar story of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams of going to Harvard Law School. The fantastic musical numbers and dynamic dances should make this a high-energy, fun-filled production to look forward to.

The fall brings another beloved show, Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers, October 9-26. Set in 1942 Yonkers, NY, the heart of the story is the tale of two boys: 15-year-old Jay Kurnitz and his 13-year-old brother, Artie, who are suddenly forced to move in with their strict grandmother and an assortment of quirky and mysterious relatives.

Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is the spring show, February 26 to March 15, 2025. This is a new adaptation featuring immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian that tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who is up for any challenge to get the best of the rich and ridiculous in tests of wit and/or weaponry.

Also coming in the spring is a new work, Crime and Punishment: A Comedy, which is loosely based on the classic novel Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky. Playing April 16 through May 3, 2025, this play reimagines Dostoevsky’s turn-of-the-century masterpiece as a 90-minute romp of a morality tale, with more than 50 zany characters, riffing on the famous novel, as well as the rest of the Russian literature genre.

Subscribers to The Theatre Group at SBCC season will also get first dibs on tickets to the SBCC Theatre Arts Department student showcase production of Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge by Christopher Durang, which will run November 13-23, 2024. A musical comedy from the Tony Award–winning Durang, this is a riff on A Christmas Carol whereby Ebeneezer Scrooge’s ghostly visitor has lost all navigational skill, Tiny Tim is insufferable, and Mrs. Bob Cratchit is at the end of her rope. Scrooge’s ride careens from one Christmas send-up to the next in what sounds like a hilarious holiday production.

Season tickets range from $80-$100 for all four plays, and are available by phone or in person at the Garvin Box Office. Single tickets go on sale June 10. Call the Garvin Box Office at (805) 965-5935 or visit theatregroupsbcc.com.