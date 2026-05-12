Kygo, The Chainsmokers, T-Pain, and Zedd to Headline Palm Tree Music Festival at Santa Barbara Polo Fields & Racquet Club

The Palm Tree Music Festival returns in October with a two day lineup including headliners Kygo (Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder), as well as The Chainsmokers, T-Pain, and Zedd, alongside additional sets by The All-American Rejects, Loud Luxury, Natalie Jinju, Frank Walker, and Myles O-Neil.

Held once again at the Santa Barbara Polo Fields & Racquet Club, the October 10-11 festival also features bespoke cocktails, samplings of cool products and other types of immersive activations from a variety of brands.

“Montecito is always such an exciting market for us, this year more than ever with our expansion to two days,” said Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder Myles Shear in a statement about the upcoming event. “Our partners on the show [Caruso, Miramar] help us elevate the festival into a one-of-a-kind experience that captures everything that makes the California coast special. We’re thrilled to be back this year bigger than ever and have a lot in store to create an amazing event.”

Tickets will go on sale with a local pre-sale on May 13 at 10 a.m., followed by the general sale on May 15 at 10 a.m. See palmtreemusicfestival.com/events for information.