Legendary Musician Alan Parsons to Return to Chumash Casino Resort

Alan Parsons, the musical force behind classic records like Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, and The Beatles’ Let It Be is returning to the Chumash Casino Resort for an intimate live performance on June 14.

With a career that has spanned nearly seven decades, Parsons has cemented himself as a legend in rock and roll. At 18, he landed his first job in music as an assistant audio engineer, earning his first credit on The Beatles’ seminal record Abbey Road. Parsons would go on to engineer and produce other classics of the era before launching his own musical career in 1975.

In the nearly 50 years since, Parsons has released more than 30 albums both as a solo artist and with his band, The Alan Parsons Project. The Grammy Award-winning artist has released classics like “Eye in the Sky,” and “I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You.”

The prolific musician, now a Santa Barbara resident, has made his connection to the city well-known. In 2018, Parsons donated all proceeds made during a concert at Chumash Casino Resort to benefit first responders and local organizations serving victims of the post-Thomas Fire debris flow.

Parsons is set to perform at Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at chumashcasino.com.