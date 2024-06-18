Review | Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall Make Some Musical Dreams Come True

It’s impossible to have a bad night at a double headliner concert that ends with Elvis Costello singing “Alison” and Daryl Hall crooning “You Make My Dreams (Come True).”

The whiff of nostalgia was in the air at the Bowl on Friday night — if you were over 50 and had enough disposable income and time to spare — the double bill promise of Costello and Hall was playing our siren song, and this was definitely the place to be!

Elvis Costello at the Santa Barbara Bowl on June 14, 2024 | Photo: Carl Perry

Next up was a streak of recent songs including “No Flag,” Hetty O’Hara Confidential,” and “Wonder Woman,” followed by the aptly named “No Reason to Quit” (played for what was apparently only the second time in 38 years, if setlist.fm is accurate). The set also included the beautiful song “A Face in the Crowd,” from a stage musical of the same name (based on the 1957 film) that he’s been workshopping for years and is scheduled to run in London.

Costello finished strong with a streak of oldies: “Clubland,” “Everyday I Write the Book,” “What’s so Funny About Peace, Love and Understanding,” and finally, the aforementioned “Alison,” which is one of my favorites — just like Costello himself.

Daryl Hall at the Santa Barbara Bowl on June 14, 2024 | Photo: Carl Perry

Hall was up next, after a somewhat elaborate set change. His set was a bit uneven, he started out with “Maneater,” followed by “Dreamtime,” and “It’s Uncanny,” which featured a nice sax solo by the excellent Charles DeChant, a standout throughout the night.

Hall’s voice warmed up with a run of familiar tunes that included “Foolish Pride,” and “Out of Touch,” and so did the energy of the crowd that stuck with him. We were justly rewarded with a strong finish that included “Everytime You Go Away” (a song Hall penned but a guy named Paul Young made into a familiar hit), “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” “Can’t Say No to You” (a recent collaboration with Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics), and as I previously mentioned, “You Make My Dreams (Come True).”

My real dream would have been to have Costello join Hall onstage for the finale — perhaps “The Only Flame in Town,” a 1984 Costello song that featured Hall on backing vocals — but all in all it was a fun, nostalgia-filled night of music.