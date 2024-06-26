Soft Rock Duo Air Supply is Dropping in at Chumash Casino Resort

Englishman Graham Russell and Australian Russell Hitchcock topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and earned an American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group in the early 80s. Best known for their romantic hits such as “Lost in Love,” “All out of Love (see video here),” and “The One That You Love,” Air Supply will be bringing their The Lost in Love Experience tour to the Chumash Casino Resort on July 12.

It was during rehearsals for Australia’s 1975 production of Jesus Christ Superstar where Russell and Hitchcock first met, shortly prior to being discovered by CBS Records for whom they produced their largest single in Australia, “Love and Other Bruises.” Just two years later, they were invited to open for Rod Stewart on his North America tour which caught the eye of record giant Clive Davis who launched their signature, intimate style to the top of international charts in 1978, making their hit “Lost in Love” the fastest-selling song in the world.

In addition to a few other performances in Santa Barbara County, Air Supply was also featured in a 1986 episode of the NBC daytime soap opera Santa Barbara, which ran for ten seasons from 1984 to 1993. (See Air Supply on the show Santa Barbara here.)

Air Supply has sold 100 million albums across the world and was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame in 2013. Recently in 2020, an Australian newspaper, the Herald Sun, proclaimed Air Supply to be one of the top five “greatest Aussie bands” ever.

Air Supply performs at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12. Tickets can be purchased at chumashcasino.com.