Carpinteria-Based Band Road Movie Celebrates New Album

Self-described as “an overnight success 30 years in the making,” the band Road Movie — featuring Carpinteria residents Justin Clay (vocals and guitar), Nathan Clay (keyboards, vocals) and Johnny Johnston (reeds), along with collaborators Nathan Goldstein (guitar, vocals), Irakli Gabriel (guitar), and Matt Garton (bass) — released their first full-length album, titled Long Night in the Afterlife, on June 19.

Long Night in the Afterlife takes on a unique sound — fusing elements of folk, rock, and psychedelic Americana. The album builds on creative guitar riffs and expands into a pinnacle Americana vibe. This is highlighted in the album single “Joon Gloom,” a clear tracklist stand-out. “Joon Gloom” is fresh and fun, from the creative title to the funky instrumentals and the witty lyrics. It’s impossible to not bob your head to the playful tune, a must-add to all summer playlists.

The album also offers incredible range, showcasing an unexpected level of introspection and depth. The song “1000 Pieces” marks a departure from the light-hearted sound. The five-minute track is haunting and alluring, drawing the listener into a tale of late-night troubles. Road Movie offers a rare moment of vulnerability as lead singer Clay croons, “What do I say to you? / Yesterday was gone too soon.”

Road Movie will be performing their album release concert at the Alcazar Theatre located in downtown Carpinteria on Saturday, June 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Long Night in the Afterlife is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Follow the band on Instagram @roadmoviemusic.