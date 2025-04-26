Savor Santa Barbara | Mitchell Sjerven

Santa Barbara’s most flavorful week of the year is almost here, and I’m thrilled to take you behind the scenes. As Director of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience and creator of Petite Wine Traveler, I’m bringing you exclusive interviews with the incredible chefs, winemakers, artisans, and culinary creatives behind this year’s lineup. This week, I sat down with Mitchell Sjerven, a distinguished member of the SBCE Advisory Committee and owner of bouchon Santa Barbara, a beloved wine country dining destination in the heart of downtown. With over 35 years in the restaurant industry, Sjerven also shares his expertise as a faculty member at Santa Barbara City College, where he teaches aspiring restaurateurs the art and grit of restaurant ownership.

Mitchell Sjerven | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

What inspired you to participate in the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience this year?

I wouldn’t miss it for the world! The community surrounding the Julia Child Foundation celebrates everything Julia [Child] stood for — bringing people together through food, wine, and genuine hospitality. The diversity and quality of the SBCE events are, in my opinion, unmatched in Santa Barbara. It’s truly a special week filled with flavor, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments.

Can you share a little about what you’ll be offering or showcasing during the event — and what makes it special to you?

Each year, we’ve reimagined the structure of our SBCE dinner to better showcase the best of Santa Barbara’s produce and wines. This year, we’ve designed our most ambitious food and wine pairing experience yet. Instead of a set menu, guests will be offered multiple selections — each thoughtfully paired with a different local wine. And for a bit of extra fun, we have a surprise planned that includes a first-ever tasting of a unique wine blend that we’re excited to debut during the event!

Santa Barbara is known for its bounty — how does the region influence your work or philosophy?

Our year-round availability of high-quality ingredients is our superpower. We’re constantly having lively debates with out-of-town guests who can’t quite believe that, yes, tomatoes can be that good in January here. The bounty we have access to — fresh, seasonal, and local — is a constant inspiration and a driving force in everything we do at bouchon.

What do you hope attendees walk away with after experiencing your event?

I hope they walk away with the same sense of gratitude and connection we feel every day. Events like The Farmer & The Cook highlight the deep bond between farmer, winemaker, and chef — and remind us how essential those relationships are to our physical and emotional nourishment. Especially in challenging times, it’s powerful to gather in celebration of those who feed us, in every sense of the word.

What is your favorite local bite, sip, or spot when you’re not working?

If we can sneak out of the restaurant in time, grabbing a Caesar and a pie from Revolver on the Westside is a treat. For wine tasting, Grassini in El Paseo is a favorite — and Margerum in the Funk Zone always delivers a fun vibe. And when we’re in the mood for a killer flatbread, the peach and prosciutto at Convivo is hard to beat.

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience takes place May 10, 12-18. For more information, see https://sbce.events/. And stay tuned for more of the stories behind SBCE 2025.