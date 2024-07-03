SOhO’s 30th and No Simple Highway’s 10th Anniversaries

One of Santa Barbara’s largest hubs for music and entertainment, SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, will begin its 30th anniversary celebration on July 12 with a performance from local Grateful Dead tribute band No Simple Highway, who will concomitantly celebrate their 10 years as a band.

Since 2014, No Simple Highway (NSH) has jammed at 53 shows in 13 cities, playing 141 original exploratory songs for crowds after crowds of Deadheads. What began as six friends playing Grateful Dead for living rooms and campfires solidified into a band when they played their first gig on July 12, 2014. After receiving such a warm embrace from SOhO’s patrons, NSH has gone on to perform in festivals and theaters across California, performing annually at Earth Day and the Avocado Festival to Ventura’s Skull and Roses Festival and Nevada City’s Crazy Horse Saloon. NSH has cemented themselves as core components to the area’s Deadhead scene

Gail and Bob Hansen purchased what would become one of Santa Barbara’s best-known music venues in 1994. For the past three decades, SOhO has held performers from near and far, blending an assortment of genres that have brought a homey feel to its environment. Over the years, SOhO has expanded by adding a stage fitted with wonderful sound and lighting systems. Today SOhO is still run by Gail with her son Tyler, who both work hard to bring Santa Barbara the best live music around.

The No Simple Highway 10th Anniversary Show takes place at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club (1221 State St.) on Friday, July 12, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for this 21+ event are online for $15 at soho.com or at the door for $20.