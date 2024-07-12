If you grew up in Santa Barbara over the past 35 years, you would recognize Blessed as a holy man of sorts. His presence was iconic. He was often seen walking barefoot all over Santa Barbara — from the Riviera and Mesa to downtown — carrying a big leather-bound Bible.

While I didn’t know him personally beyond my observations and the accounts from friends, Blessed was undeniably a local legend. His distinctive appearance, with robes, long hair, and a beard, made him a recognizable figure in the community.

Many knew him as a man who loved both Jesus and cannabis. After I posted about him on my Chicano Culture S.B. Instagram to honor his legacy, the post went viral, and people from all over the country shared their memories of him.

Here are a few of the many heartfelt tributes:

@apefacegirl1: I never got to talk to him, but I always loved seeing him walking around town.

Ella Richie Teresa DeMaria: Goodnight, sweet prince.

Mayari Maggie Cifuentes: Rest in peace, Blessed. I will never forget his kindness. He walked to my dad and I at the farmers market, gave us money, and walked away. Kind to all. A legend will never be forgotten.

Joe McCorkell: He gave my kids a $100 bill once when we were trick-or-treating on the Mesa.

Mike Berse: I moved to S.B. 14 years ago. On one of my first days here, I was standing in the downtown Post Office. The place was packed. He strolled in, walked around, and then stopped in front of me. He then prayed for me while everyone watched. It was actually kind of a spiritual moment for me. He didn't speak to anyone else and just walked out. R.I.P.!

Christopher Alan Seidenberg: He did know the Bible well. I had a friend who studied the Bible, and they discussed it for some time downtown.

Joe: That was the homie. He always took the time to talk to anyone that started a conversation with him. Such a humble person. R.I.P. to an S.B. legend. I feel honored to say I had the chance to know him and talk about life during my teenage years.

After the outpouring of support, I learned more about his life. Blessed was born Ikuma Ohtsu in Tokyo, Japan, and came to the U.S.A. to study sculpture at the Studio School in New York City. There he met Sandy Harrington, from Texas, and lived in an artist’s loft in the village. Eventually, they moved to California and had a daughter, Watsuki, or Suki. When Suki was less than a year old, Blessed became “of the spirit” and gave away all his possessions, opted to be houseless, and preach the Bible, first in Venice and then to Santa Barbara, where he became a historic figure. Interestingly, his family owned one of the biggest Japanese pet food companies.

An anecdote from Reddit user thescreamingstone provides further insight: “A few years after meeting Blessed, I miraculously met his daughter, Suki. She had come to town looking for Blessed, whom she hadn’t seen in 11 years. We randomly met at the Sunday drum circle on Cabrillo. She told me she was looking for her dad, a ‘unique-looking Japanese guy who wore white robes,’ but had no idea where he was living. To her surprise, I knew exactly where he was because I had just given him a ride from the grocery store back to the hotel he was staying at! And that began a 30-year friendship with his daughter, me sending her pics of Blessed through the years whenever he and I would meet up, and showing Blessed pics of Suki’s family she would send to me.”

In 2011, he went viral in a social media video by Whatever Podcast. In the video, he dismisses the “a baby thrown in the air” prank with his hands shaking in the air as if saying, “I know this is a joke,” while throwing a joint in the air. The joint landed in the lap of Martin, a houseless man in a wheelchair, who took a hit. The video ended with pixelated sunglasses landing on him and Nate Dogg’s famous line, “Smoke weed every day,” solidifying his status as “Weed Jesus.” You can see the video here. (https://www.instagram.com/whatever/reel/CR2SJxUnxuH/)

Community members in Santa Barbara are organizing an unofficial celebration of life potluck at the Veteran’s Memorial Building on July 14 at 4 p.m. to share food and celebrate his life.

Rest in peace, Blessed, Santa Barbara legend. Our community will not be the same without you.