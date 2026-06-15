Princess is a 4-year-old, 40 lb. Queensland Heeler with a sweet nature and a smart mind. She knows how to sit, walks nicely on leash, and loves spending time with her people. Princess is affectionate and enjoys soaking up attention, whether it’s cuddles or quality time together. In dog playgroups, she’s done very well and shows a great understanding of appropriate play with other dogs. With her good manners, loving nature, and social skills, Princess is ready to be a loyal and fun companion to some lucky person or family.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Princess and other dogs for adoption. For adoption of fostering inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters and other dogs when resources are available. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and comforts and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS Animal Shelters. K-9 PALS is currently renovating theAdoption Meet & Greet Areas and dog play yards at the Santa Barbara Shelter. To learn more and donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.