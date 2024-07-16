Richard Lambert, the founder of National Tamale Day, is once again teaching Santa Barbarans how to make the beloved corn-based delicacy just in time for the city’s annual Fiesta celebration, officially known as Old Spanish Days. He’s be sharing his insight from years of living and cooking in Mexico City this Saturday, July 20, 1-2:30 p.m., at the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, located on the Mesa at 1435 Cliff Drive.

“Our cooking methods originated in Mexico City and are very traditional,” said Lambert, who calls his class “Secrets of a Tamale Chef.” “One of the secrets I share during the class is the special technique we use to make our tamales extra plump and moist.”

Students get to eat during the demonstration class too, as each is served a variety of tamale flavors, like the new Oaxaca black bean. Then Lambert instructs how each flavor can be recreated at home, and provides each attendees with recipes, sources for ingredients, and reheating and storage guidelines. They also get an ebook of Lambert’s Mexico City Favorites, a cookbook based on his year of cheffing in Mexico city.

The suggested donation for the class is $65 per person. Enroll at tinyurl.com/julytamaleclass.