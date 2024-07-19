Legendary Flamenco Dancer Mercedes de Córdoba at the Santa Barbara Lobero

Flamenco Arts Festival (FAF) of Santa Barbara, celebrating its 25th anniversary, proudly presents world-class flamenco dancer and choreographer Mercedes de Córdoba and her company of talented musicians at the Lobero Theatre for a weekend of events, as part of this year’s 100th anniversary of Fiesta.

Mercedes de Córdoba | Photo: Courtesy Flamenco Arts Festival

The festivities begin on Friday, August 2, with a pre-concert reception at 6 p.m., followed by the performance of de Córdoba’s acclaimed work Ser: Ni conmigo ni sin mí (To Be, Neither with Me nor Without Me) at 7:30 p.m. The piece consists of five scenes, depicting the various stages through which the dancer travels by way of her memories, conflicts, fears, and hopes. The different scenes portray the inner world of the artist as she grapples with what is, was, will be, could be, or should be.

De Córdoba is acclaimed for her versatility, emotional depth, and unparalleled ability to bring audiences to their feet. She has won numerous awards in Spain, including the prestigious National Flamenco Award in 2013. Her work Ser: Ni conmigo ni sin mí has received critical acclaim at numerous festivals in Sevilla, Madrid, and other flamenco centers in Spain.

Flamenco is a centuries-old music and dance style which, according to scholars of this tradition, is a fusion of the four cultures that existed side by side in Andalucía, in southern Spain: Jewish, Arabic, Christian, and Gitano (Gypsy). These cultural groups lived in harmony from the early 700s until 1492, when the Catholic Church forced anyone who was not Christian to convert, flee the country, or perish. Although originating in Andalucía, flamenco has become one of the icons of Spanish music, dance, and culture worldwide. It is said that the passion and intensity expressed by flamenco artists reflects the suffering of the people who were persecuted then and, in many cases, are still persecuted today.

Mercedes de Córdoba and her musicians — Juan Campallo (guitarist), Jesus Corbacho and Pepe de Pura (singers) and Paco Vega (percussionist) — will treat the Santa Barbara audiences to a passionate, intimate, intense, and exciting performance. To get a taste of these amazing artists whom FAF is presenting, check out Mercedes de Cordoba on YouTube, particularly this composite with her musicians: youtube.com/watch?v=ea-GIZ5igmI.

Singer Jesus Corbacho (left) and percussionist Paco Vega | Photos: Laurent Robert; Marta Vila Aguila

The performance on Friday night will end with an exclusive VIP reception at the Lobero, with the artists. On Saturday and Sunday, the company will present a series of workshops in dance and music, including a free class for kids ages 8-12 on August 3, 1-2 p.m., at Santa Barbara Dance Arts (531 E. Cota St.). Advance registration is required for all workshops. Registration and pricing information for all dance and music workshops is available on the website (flamencoarts.org/workshops-2024).

The performance of Mercedes de Córdoba and her musicians at the Lobero is a must-see for all flamenco aficionados! —Jatila van der Veen

For tickets and more information, see flamencoarts.org.