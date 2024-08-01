Guava Health Revolutionizes Health Tracking

Three and a half years ago, Guava Health was born in Santa Barbara with the simple mission to improve users’ control over their health information. Since its inception, though, Guava has morphed into a project that encompasses much more: aiming to advance patient empowerment and address healthcare inequities.

Guava is a personal health tracker. However, unlike other such devices that are on the market right now, Guava takes a more comprehensive approach to health tracking, integrating data from third-party services, consolidating everything in a single place and generating an organized nexus of information that is easy for users to navigate. Guava has connections with more than 50,000 health providers and apps, such as Epic, Cerner, Fitbit, Oura, iHealth, and others. By bridging together metrics that had previously been inoperable, Guava has proved to be a life-changing tool for many users.

Credit: Courtesy Guava Health

More than arranging users’ health records in a single place, Guava draws correlations from the data provided. Guava pinpoints statistically significant triggers and trends, intending to be a resource from which users can gain insights to implement lifestyle changes and, ultimately, boost their overall health.

“With Guava, the goal is that we don’t want to be a filing cabinet. We don’t want to just be a record storage unit. We want to take that information and then give you valuable insights that you can take to your provider,” explained Guava’s head of product, Isabel Stewart.

Because Guava is adept at monitoring fluctuating symptoms and keeping track of complicated health management and treatment, it has been especially helpful for users with chronic conditions.

“Anything that is kind of a slog to manage,” said Emily von Weise, a member of Guava’s marketing team, “Guava helps organize health records and you can search by keywords. So if [you’re] in a doctor’s appointment and they ask ‘Did you ever get these for this?’ you can go into your Guava and search the word and it comes right up.”

Guava has also been effective in bringing attention to chronic illnesses, which are often poorly understood and misdiagnosed due to unpredictable and sometimes invisible symptoms. By presenting users with tangible data that corroborates their experiences, Guava empowers users, allowing them to better understand what is happening and bring that evidence to their doctors in order to start working towards alleviating symptoms. Particularly for users who have been historically disenfranchised by the healthcare system, Guava has been crucial in enabling them to get their point across, to feel seen and validated.

“It’s really cool to see people who have historically been bounced around to 10 different doctors, but none of them are being taken seriously. And then they utilize Guava, and they’re like, ‘No, here’s the evidence from all of the different lab reports I’ve ever had, from all of these different facilities, here’s my symptoms in a quantifiable format. And you have to take me seriously,’” said Stewart.

Credit: Courtesy Guava Health

Guava continues to reveal unforeseen uses, most recently through a pilot program launched at Santa Barbara’s Good Samaritan Shelter. The initial idea was to register residents with Guava to set up their emergency cards, which enables immediate access to a users’ health information to be scanned by first responders in order to better understand how to help the patient in an emergency situation.

Unexpectedly the Guava team discovered a second use for their app through this pilot program: aiding people in getting their Social Security benefits.

Michelle Bommer, who has been heavily involved with the pilot program, explained that many residents at Good Samaritan have been trying to procure their benefits for years, but have been denied a number of times due to lack of information regarding their health and health records. Although residents have patient portals and health records, the majority had never logged in and activated their accounts. Bommer said that the first step was to log into their patient portals and, next, connect that data to Guava. Then, with that information and the insights provided by Guava, residents could start to go through the process of appealing for their Social Security benefits or doing the application itself.

“Most of the residents there are really just trying to get some basic needs met. And they’re kind of used to getting pushed around from one thing to another and not really getting answers,” said Bommer.

Evidently Guava has emerged at the forefront of healthcare innovation, not only revolutionizing health tracking but also serving as a tool that has slowly shaped the healthcare system into a space that sees and respects all patients. As it continues to expand its reach and impact, Guava is positioned to pioneer the future of healthcare, setting a new standard for excellence and patient-centered care.

See guavahealth.com.