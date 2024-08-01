Santa Barbara Parents Who Rock

Talking about hobbies with other parents, I often pick up on nostalgia. A downward glance, a wistful smile, especially for parents of younger children who demand more of our time and energy. Time we could be spending making jewelry, playing disc golf, or working a career we love (and miss).

And then there are musical parents. Moms and dads who manage to practice and play gigs amid busy schedules. Music is a gift anyone can involve children in, but these parents who are called to keep creating and playing inspire the rest of us who’ve shelved our hobbies.

After interviewing some local musical parents, it helped me realize how I’m teaching my children music, even though I don’t play an instrument. I grew up dancing recreationally and competitively — I’ve always said dancing is my instrument. We always have music playing in our house, and frequent dance parties. I gush at a favorite song, reminisce about a band, sing it out loud. I’m modeling the magic of music for my children.

It’s just something I feel called to do, much like these singers and players.

Carrie Hutchinson | Credit: Courtesy

Carrie Hutchinson of JoyStix

Lead vocals and keytar

Mother of two

Describe your sound.

We’re an ’80s cover band. We use a wide array of sounds and instrumentation to replicate the vibes of that era. We like to play upbeat songs that excite an audience while trying to avoid the most obvious ones.

How has music shaped you as a mom?

It’s tempting for women to center their entire personhood around their motherhood because of the enormity of the role. While motherhood is central to my identity, being a rocker is a reminder that I’m a multidimensional person—that’s what I’m trying to model for my daughters. I want them to see that they can do anything and be anyone in this wild and beautiful life.

Were you exposed to music early on in life?

There was always music playing in our house, especially Fleetwood Mac, Linda Rondstadt, and Carole King. My oldest memory is of my mom holding me in her arms as she danced me around the house to “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. They put me in piano lessons early, and I’d be a much better player now if I had only practiced.

Are your kids musical?

I encouraged my kids to learn an instrument by having them around the house, including the piano, keyboards, and guitars, but without pushing too hard (since that tends to backfire with young people). One of my daughters has become an incredible guitar player, rocking everything from the Beatles to Beyoncé.

We were fortunate to have excellent music programming at their school, Adams Elementary. It’s a shame that music programs in our community’s public schools have lost so much funding, especially given the research showing how music helps children’s brains develop, fosters confidence and creative thinking, language skills, and math performance.

What music do you feel is important for your kids to hear?

We’ve exposed them to artists from various cultures and backgrounds, but one of the most important things I’ve taught them about music is how it serves as a form of political action and resistance. We talk a lot about lyrics. They’ve grown up on a diet of Nina Simone, Tracy Chapman, and Ani DiFranco. They’ve accidentally memorized a catalog of ‘80s lyrics from hearing me practice around the house and in the car over the years.

What do your kids like to listen to?

The artists they value most are those that speak out against injustice and motivate us to be better humans. When I asked one of my daughters this, she said, “Music written by women.” The Taylor Swift fandom speaks for itself: Girls and women want, and deserve, to see their unique experiences reflected in the music they listen to.

Micah Brachman of The Hornsmen | Credit: Courtesy

Micah Brachman of The Hornsmen

Trumpet

Father of three

Describe your sound.

Eclectic, horn-driven electronic funk reggae. The Hornsmen is a trumpet and sax duo that plays with bands, including The Kicks, True Zion, and The Dales. We also compose original tunes.

How has music shaped you as a dad?

Music has always been a huge part of my life. I believe music is a universal human language that children in every country and culture naturally understand. I try to give my children every opportunity to appreciate and speak this universal language.

We perform about once a month and practice weekly. Scheduling as far as possible in advance and having clear communication with my wife is critical for finding the time. It’s also a question of priorities. Many people will say that they “don’t have time” for something, but it’s more accurate to say that it’s not a priority. I make music a priority after spending time with my family and working my day job.

How do you share music with your children?

I have five trumpets at home, plus keyboards, guitars, and percussion instruments, many of them child-sized. We get them out all the time to jam with whatever we are listening to or create our own sounds.

Do your kids enjoy hearing you play?

They love coming to shows. They’re less interested in hearing me practice, which isn’t surprising since it’s a lot of repetition, scales, and weird trumpet sounds.

What music/bands are your kids’ favorites?

They love Taylor Swift — doesn’t everyone?

Alex Adams | Credit: Courtesy

Alex Adams of Back Pocket (and owner of Yellow Bird Music)

Guitar, ukulele, vocals

Mother of two

Describe your sound.

Folk, rock, singer/songwriter.

How has music shaped you as a mom?

I’ve loved music ever since I was a kid. I was always singing and making up songs. Music is a joy beyond words, it’s in my soul, and I absolutely love it. It gives me an outlet to share all my emotions, big or small, during those good and tough times of being a parent. It has given me time to focus on what I enjoy and love.

Through my music school, Yellow Bird Music, both my children have grown up playing percussion, strings, and piano and singing their hearts out. And they’ve tagged along to band practices and gigs. They’ve seen me playing music on stage their entire lives. I remember playing pregnant, resting my guitar on my belly that was growing gig to gig.

Are your children interested in music?

My daughter loves to sing and perform in musical theater. She also loves to write — she’s a storyteller. My passion is songwriting, and I hope these stories of hers lead to this someday too. My son has played piano and is now enjoying drums. He really enjoys listening to music and finding new artists.

How do you find the time to practice?

I find the time because we love the time — it’s just so much fun to jam. I’ve always made this a priority in my life, no matter how busy I am. It rejuvenates me as a parent and also a person. I couldn’t do this without the support and love of my husband. He holds down the fort whether I’m practicing or gigging. He’s the best roadie who supports and honors my love for music.

Donny Bru | Credit: Brighton Galvan

Don Brubaker, a k a DJ Donny Bru (half of Val-Mar Records)

Turntables

Father of one

Describe your sound.

I spin funk, disco, soul, and house music. Anything danceable and very likely funky.

How has music shaped you as a dad?

Performing professionally has given me the confidence to encourage my daughter toward the arts, a field in which she can find a valuable and fulfilling career. This feels counter to the stereotypical discouragement from parents who want their kids to “get a real job.” Music and art have been a huge source of self-expression throughout my life, and I hope to instill in my daughter that same understanding.

What music do you feel is important for your daughter to hear?

I love disco and dance music. Not only do they sound great and get me moving, but disco has an important history as a genre made by and for minority identities in the ’70s, namely Black and LGBTQ+ folks. It’s important that my daughter understands that music can be about so much more than just what you hear: It speaks to history, culture, and identity.

How do you balance it all?

I’m usually deejaying one to four nights a week. Keeping an organized schedule is critical. It’s also helpful to have family and friends in town who are willing to help with childcare when I have gigs. Huge shoutout to my gracious support team; I would not be able to be a performing musician without them.

Musician Brett Reeves | Credit: Courtesy

Here are more Santa Barbara parent bands and musical moms and dads to shout out and check out. Are you a rockin’ parent? Email us at indyparenting@independent.com so we can add you to this VIP list!

