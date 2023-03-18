Do You Compute Releases First Album

Out of the ashes, a phoenix has risen. By this, we are referring to Tim Eymann’s latest project, Do You Compute, a three-person band formed following his previous projects, Easter Teeth and Springtime is Wartime, both of which the Independent has covered in the past.

Do You Compute bassist Tim Eymann | Credit: Courtesy

Eymann jests, “I’m not sure I’m really in the (music) ‘industry.’ Haha. Although I did just finally get my first $20 pay out for streaming. It only took me a decade or so to earn that. You kids at home, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t make your dreams come true!” Jokes aside, it is evident that Do You Compute is yet another indication of Eymann’s immense time and dedication to the study and playing of music, particularly 90s post-hardcore indie and math rock.

Composed of the trio of Eymann, Caleb Davis, and Troy Castorino, the band released their eponymous first album in January through Killer Kern Records, and since then have gone on to play various shows, particularly leaning to all-ages venues in what Eymann hopes will be a way to inspire younger generations of musicians.

Originally formed through each respective member’s overlapping tastes in music and previous band experience, Do You Compute draws inspiration from bands The Jesus Lizard, These Arms are Snakes, Unwound, Fugazi, Nirvana — all amalgamating into what would be any alternative music lover’s dream soundscape.

Eymann furthers this sentiment noting, “One thing I personally love about that era of music is that some really technical and unusual stuff was getting radio play. It was this bizarre little period where music lovers had an above average IQ. I wish that sophistication had stuck around. So maybe that’s why I keep trying in my tiny circle of influence to create music that is a little more of a challenge sometimes. I don’t want to come off like too much of a music snob. I appreciate a good simple pop song, and even more so as I get older. I mean, I did just go see Foreigner in concert last year.”

Do You Compute guitarist Caleb Davis | Credit: Courtesy

Davis and Eymann primarily focused on the songwriting for the band’s album, with Eymann describing Castorino, stating, “Troy is no hack on guitar and is probably the best singer out of all of us.” With this, as well as the band member’s multi-instrumentalist abilities, the creative process for constructing the album proved to be quite complimentary between the trio, allowing for a unique auditory landscape and poignant lyricism to take center stage.

The tracks “Austin 3:16” and “Dismemberment Trend” from the album are particularly captivating, as they include enigmatic accompanying music videos. Created by Tim’s brother, Josh Eymann, the music videos showcase local spots in Santa Barbara that have been given a new sense of life, with “Austin 3:16’s” music video displaying a mysterious faceless stranger moving around the city, walking across SBCC’s football field, and more.

As an ode to the way songwriters have particularly shaped his life, Eymann hopes that the public might “read my lyrics. And if they do, I hope they bring them some sort of joy or cause them to pause for a minute. If something I write can take a person out of their mundane life, that would make me happy. Plenty of songwriters, some well known and others very obscure, do that for me on a daily basis and I appreciate them for it.” With their album holding concise lyrics that can take on a myriad deeper meanings, Eymann’s wish is sure to be a reality for most listeners.

Along with the release of their album, Do You Compute will be playing a show in Ventura at All Kinds Studios on May 26. Although Eymann says the time for this show is still being determined, he notes that the venue will be “all ages, so it probably won’t be super late.”

Furthering this notion, Eymann muses, “Someone has got to start an all ages venue in town! Someone needs to take the reins for the next generation. It’s someone else’s turn now…” With his two children, Melody and Charlie, already dabbling in songwriting, this hope may not be as far off as Eymann thinks.

Tune in to the rising star of Do You Compute, and perhaps, it might transport you to the 90s, teach you more about yourself, or even inspire the next musicians of the future.