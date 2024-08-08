Man Arrested After Reported Robbery at State Street Jewelry Store in Downtown Santa Barbara

A man was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after an alleged attempted robbery at a jewelry store on the 1100 block of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, according to a statement made by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

SBPD received a call at around 4:20 p.m. on August 7 reporting a robbery in progress at the jewelry store located near State Street and Figueroa Street. Upon arrival, officers observed an altercation occurring between a store employee and the alleged suspect, who was later taken into custody.

An initial investigation revealed that the man entered the store with a firearm and demanded jewelry. One store employee attempted to disarm the suspect, resulting in a fight breaking out between them, reported police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale.

“No shots were fired, and no officers were injured during this incident,” Ragsdale said. The suspect and store employee were transported to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries they sustained during the altercation.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2376 or dispatch at (805) 882-8900.