R&R Motorworks Brings Monthly Meets for Car Buffs to Goleta

In the heart of Goleta, father-son duo Ralph and Ryan Gold own and operate R&R Motorworks, a motorsports and performance automotive shop specializing in high-end performance, restoration, and competitive wheel-to-wheel racing applications.

R&R Motorworks is self-described as “local go-to for all things performance-related.” Since its inception in 2013, the shop specifically focuses on high-performance restorations of Corvettes, Camaros, and Mustangs, along with all generations of the Mazda Miata. They are also involved in multiple racing organizations and offer in-house and trackside services.

“We bring something unique,” co-owner and son Ryan Gold said. “There’s nowhere that’s around here within at least 100 miles…. I don’t believe there’s anybody that does the kind of stuff that we do.”

“There was an itch to be scratched. There weren’t any shops [in the area] that were doing anything that we do now,” he continued.

Writer Lauren Chiou and Ryan Gold at R&R Motorworks car meet | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Co-owner and father Ralph Gold started out his career in the automotive industry. However, after moving from Illinois to California, he pursued a career in finance due to a lack of repair shops in the area, leaving the car world for the time being.

Ryan Gold was introduced to cars as a child by Ralph. However, unlike his father, Ryan was interested in another aspect of the automotive world. He began focusing on restorations and performance vehicles, his specialty being Miatas and MX-5 cars. He became known for his talents and made a name for himself in the car world.

Almost 30 years after Ralph left the automotive industry, Ryan approached his father with a business idea — a family-owned and -operated auto shop catering specifically to restoration and performance vehicles.

“There’s a big interest in these kinds of cars, a big interest in modifying these cars, making them unique, doing all these things with them,” Ryan said. “And we decided to make a business out of it.”

“We’re trying to take the knowledge we have from the past, me being old-school and [Ryan] being new-school and mashing it together to come up with something cool,” Ralph said.

The shop also shares something cool with the Goleta community: On the last Sunday of every month, R&R Motorworks hosts a car meet in the parking lot of M. Special Brewing Company. These meets provide an opportunity for people to mix and mingle with fellow car enthusiasts and experts.

“We create an environment where people can come together, hang out, and if they do have a question about their car … they have the opportunity to come over and talk to either Ryan or I,” said Ralph.

Some of the many cool vintage vehicles on view at R&R Motorworks car meet | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Ryan came up with the idea to start hosting regular car shows in 2023. Cars from the shop, along with participants’ vehicles they choose to showcase, are parked in rows for attendees to walk around and observe, encouraging a steady flow of conversation with people of varying knowledge levels — anyone, from experts to novices, is invited to take part. Attendees have the opportunity to ask questions about the vehicles displayed and get advice on their own vehicles.

Check out the detail on one of the many cool vintage vehicles on view at R&R Motorworks car meet | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Apart from the automotive aspects, there are refreshments to purchase from M. Special and the food vendors present. On occasion, live music even provides a soundtrack for the meetup.

“With our meets, everybody’s got a smiling face. Everybody’s excited. We get a lot of thank-yous for just putting on the meet and organizing and getting people together,” Ryan said.

The Sunday afternoon car meet on July 28 was full of car enthusiasts, with many walking around the rows and snapping pictures of the vehicles on display. Both Ralph and Ryan Gold made time to speak with almost all attendees and participants, many of whom they are friends with.

Kenny Emerson, Goleta resident and friend of Ryan’s, is a regular attendee at the car meets. “I try to make it to every single one,” Emerson said.

“A big reason why I go to this is because there’s nobody being a joke. No one’s being obnoxious; everyone is just really supportive,” Emerson said. “You can walk up to any owner, ask them about their car, and they’re happy to talk about it. It’s all about building a community. And it’s a fun and entertaining group to be with.”

Motorsports enthusiast Robert Watt was among those present at July’s car meet. “I’ve been around motorsports 30 some years: I’ve raced cars, shown cars, done car events, photographed cars,” said Watt.

Watt praised the welcoming atmosphere of R&R Motorworks’ meets, saying, “It’s just a cool vibe.”

“I think people value what we’re doing,” Ryan said. “We want to talk to people. It’s interesting to see what people are doing and what questions they’ll throw at us.”

To learn more about R&R Motorworks and the work they do, see rrmotorworks.com and Instagram @rr_motorworks.

All car meets are hosted on the last Sunday of each month at noon in the parking lot of M. Special Brewing (6860 Cortona Dr., Bldg. C, Goleta). The next meet is August 25.