Vegetation Fires Burn 25 Acres Along Highway 101

Multiple vegetation fires along Highway 101 — in the area of the Nojoqui Grade in Santa Barbara County — ignited on Tuesday afternoon, impeding traffic and temporarily closing Highway 101 Northbound. Progress of the fires, dubbed the “Grade Fires,” stopped around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, after burning 25 acres.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, firefighters will remain on scene mopping up hot spots throughout the night.

Initial reports of several small fires in the area were reported at about 4:30 p.m. along the northbound lanes, the largest of which spread across 15 acres. Firefighters used hose lines, bulldozers, and aircraft to fight the flames, managing to reduce fire activity within one hour of first reports, Safechuck said.

Drivers are still being advised to use caution when driving through the area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.