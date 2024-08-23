Evacuation Warnings Issued in Response to Refugio Fire

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of Refugio Canyon in the Gaviota area after a vegetation fire broke out around 11 p.m. on August 22. High winds overnight caused fire growth, which was listed at 86 acres and zero percent contained on Friday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s Scott Safechuck.

Evacuation warnings are in place between the 1300 and 1500 blocks of Refugio Road, as well as Venadito Canyon Road. People with disabilities, access and functional needs, and large animals should leave now. Earl Warren Showgrounds was open overnight to receive large animal evacuations, but closed just before 5 a.m. Residents in need of animal evacuation assistance are encouraged to call (805) 698-0212.

Crews from the United States Forest Service, Santa Barbara County Fire, Montecito Fire, and Vandenberg Fire were on the scene overnight. The fire is now under unified command by the Los Padres National Forest and County Fire.

While winds have decreased since the fire began, the fire remains “dirty” according to Safechuck, meaning “there is still a lot of unburned fuel within the burn scar area.”

As of 11:53 a.m. Friday, forward progress has been stopped, according to a fire status update from the county. Fire crews remain on the scene to contain the perimeter.

For the latest information on evacuations and the fire’s status, see readysbc.org.