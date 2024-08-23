Send Off Summer With the Legends of the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s

With summer winding to a close, nostalgia always hangs in the air. Maybe you are finding yourself missing June — those first ocean plunges, picnics on the beach … the late night strolls along the water.

Perhaps memories of past summers are flooding back in. For example, are you finding yourself aggressively wistful for that one summer in, let’s say ’84, when you’d drive through the streets in that beat-up junker with the stuck door that your parents “gifted” you, the wind flowing through your hair as you pretended you were anywhere but your hometown?

Am I hitting all the clichés?

Good — Bryan Adams has taught me well.

Now that we’ve established that, what if I told you that all your favorites from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s were coming to town (well almost). They’ll be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. We’re talking Def Leppard, Journey, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Santana, Kool & the Gang, and many more — just to name a few.

Fool in Love festival poster | Photo: Courtesy

Here are the two events coming soon:

Sunday, August 25 – Welcome Back to the 80s

First up, get ready to rock out with ’80s legends Def Leppard, Journey, and the Steve Miller Band at SoFi Stadium.

If you’ve never heard “Photograph,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Any Way You Want It,” and “Fly Like an Eagle” live, there’s no time like now. Watch Def Leppard’s Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, and Phil Collen tear up the stage just like they did in the ’80s.

Journey will be joining them, and a friendly reminder: for the sake of your neighboring audience members, you are not Steve Perry or Arnel Pineda — save the high notes for the shower. I’m only kidding; your saving grace is that Neal Schon will drown you out with his guitar anyway.

The Steve Miller Band will also be on deck, starting up the night with their classics like “The Joker” and “Fly Like an Eagle.”

To get tickets to see Def Leppard, Journey, and the Steve Miller Band, click here.

Saturday, August 31 – The Fool In Love Festival

If you thought the Rock of Ages Revisited was exciting, you might have to sit down for this next one.

Usually, when I write about a festival, I name-drop the most prominent acts on the lineup. If I did that for this one, I’d exceed my word limit.

Held at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium, the Fool In Love Festival is a once-in-a-lifetime, nostalgia-fueled opportunity to see the greats of soul, rock, and funk all in one place. Headlined by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie, expect to hear all the music you used to listen to as you wore those vinyls down.

See Richie’s mustache live along with his timeless hits like “All Night Long” and “Say You, Say Me.” Diana Ross will dazzle you with her heart-melting hit “Missing You” and upbeat anthem “The Boss.”

The king and queen will be joined by Santana, Al Green, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, and The Isley Brothers, just to name a few. I could keep going ….

So grab the one you love and hop in the time machine.

To get tickets for the Fool In Love Festival, click here.