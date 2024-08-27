Art and Music in Harmony

In a dynamic merger of artistic and musical expression, the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) and the Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association are collaborating to host several live concerts that feature talent from the region. These events — the series is called “4xSB” — aim to not only celebrate the synergy between visual art and music but also to develop CAW as a music venue that will enhance the Santa Barbara live performance scene.

The series spotlights numerous musicians over the span of three concerts. Opening night on Saturday, September 7, kicks off with The Idiomatiques, followed by Nightbirds. Heavily influenced by Belgian jazz composer Django Reinhardt, The Idiomatiques pull from a hodgepodge of eclectic influences, ranging from rock to bossa nova to R&B. Nightbirds, on the other hand, blend a more folksy, whimsical sound with poignant lyrics that sentimentally explore their shared experience as mothers. This varied, slightly dichotomous lineup is sure to make for a fun night!

In an upcoming concert on October 12, the Elderberries will set the stage for Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, music legends whose hallmark blend of acoustic guitar and harmonica blues has graced film scores and TV soundtracks for decades. And coming to CAW on November 2, are singer-songwriter Leokane Pryor and slack key guitarist Kimo West, both lauded for their serene discographies that capture the vibrant culture and traditional sounds of Hawai’i, with John Lyle opening.

CAW is located at 631 Garden Street. For each event, the party begins at 6 p.m. with music commencing at 7 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating are $25 and limited to 96 seats. General admission tickets are $20. To purchase tickets visit sbcaw.org/upcoming.