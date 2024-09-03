Have a Treat! Dog Grooming Comes to the The Dirty Dog

Everyone deserves to be pampered, including our pets! So no further than The Dirty Dog Wash and Goods, who have now expanded their services to include dog grooming. The service includes a haircut, bath, brush and blow dry, nail trim, gland expression, and ear cleaning.

Getting clean at The Dirty Dog Wash & Goods | Photo: Courtesy

Shop owners Alex Keithley and Tracy Clark have been working to create dog-friendly spaces and offer handmade products from sellers around the Santa Barbara area. The two are already familiar with the business scene in Santa Barbara and in 2014, they opened Yellow Belly Tap & Restaurant, which offers outdoor spaces that are pet-friendly. Then, in 2023, they opened up The Dirty Dog, starting with a pet store and self-service pet washing. About eight months ago, they added a full service wash and after eager anticipation from customers, they’ve just added their dog grooming service.

The Dirty Dog’s opening of a dog grooming service meant searching for dog groomers and gathering all the equipment over the past year to prepare for opening up this service. The space in the back now has a grooming table, blow dryer, and all the tools required for a full wash and grooming service.

“It can be tough looking for dog groomers who are taking clients,” Keithley explained. “We wanted to offer another option in our community where it’s easy to come in or make an appointment.” Being part of the community is what makes the job so enjoyable. Whether it’s at Yellow Belly or The Dirty Dog, she gets to meet new people and see familiar faces and get to know the dogs around town.

But after searching around, Keithley and Clark eventually chose Ariana Ramirez, a groomer from Ventura who has over 13 years of experience. She works with the dogs personally to ensure that they leave fresh, clean, and excited for their next adventure.

Some of the products available at the Dirty Dog Wash & Goods | Photo: Courtesy

“We do grooming with only one dog at a time. We don’t take a bunch of dogs at a time and put them in crates,” Keithley explained. They also don’t use any of the crate dryers and dry by hand. Their commitment to creating a positive experience for the dogs has made them a popular spot for owners to drop by with their dogs for an appointment or to browse through the selection of goods in the boutique. Appointments can be made online or by calling the store, but walk-ins are also welcome. The self service dog wash is open any time the store is open and customers can even bring dogs for walk-in nail trims.

The store itself is brightly lit and has enough space for dogs to come check out new toys and sniff at the treats behind glass. Keithley’s homemade dog product business Wylie Mutt has its own section in the corner with ceramic bowls, collars, and leashes. All of the items for sale at the boutique are made from small businesses in the area.

“We want as many locally made items,” Keithley pointed to the wall with dog collars, leashes, and toys on display, next to the cleaning products lined along the shelves. As dogs come in for a service, they can also check out the treats or try one of the samples at the register.

To Keithley, working with dogs and community members is a rewarding experience. “We love animals and we get to grow as people,” she said. As an extra little treat, The Dirty Dog chooses a “Dog of the Month” who gets a free wash service and their picture is featured on a small stand near the cash register.

The Dirty Dog Wash & Goods is located at 2601 De La Vina St. and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. thedirtydogsb.com