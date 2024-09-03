The End of Platform Holly

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

On Tuesday, September 3, Platform Holly, the offshore oil platform in the state waters of the Santa Barbara Channel, will finally be completely plugged. This will mark the end of a seven-year effort by the California State Lands Commission to decommission the platform.

“This is a good example of government following its word and making good on it,” applauded Commission Chair Malia M. Cohen at their meeting in Goleta on August 29. “We’ve got another momentous milestone that just reinforces the state’s commitment to 100 percent renewable energy.”

As a result of the 450,000-gallon Refugio oil spill, Platform Holly stopped producing in 2015. Venoco LLC, the petroleum company holding the lease, quickly went bankrupt and deserted the facilities, leaving ownership of the platform to State Lands.

State Lands Commission Chair Malia M. Cohen applauded the decommissioning of Platform Holly at the commission’s meeting at Goleta City Hall on August 29. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Public safety concerns and a statewide push toward renewable energy led State Lands to shut the platform down in a “plugging and abandonment” process that ExxonMobil, a previous lessee of Platform Holly, helped finance and staff.

Workers were tasked with sealing off the platform’s 30 wells starting in 2017, all of which were riddled with a highly toxic hydrogen sulfide gas (H2S) that required 24/7 surveillance.

With the H2S risks fully eliminated, Joe Fabel, an attorney with State Lands, said a “de-staffing and caretaker plan” will be implemented, focused on removing industrial equipment and installing solar panels and security systems. This way, the platform can be remotely monitored for safety and trespassers.

Commission staff will now develop an Environmental Impact Report for the platform’s deconstruction, which will be brought before the Commission in early 2025.

“This is certainly the end of an era,” said Fabel.