Solvang’s Vibrant Danish Days Celebration Returns

Solvang Danish Days is returning this September with a jam-packed lineup. From Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22, Solvang will once again honor its title as “The Danish Capital of America,” inviting visitors to take part in authentic Danish festivities. With the theme Det Dansk, Det Dejligt (“It’s Danish, it’s delightful!”), this year rings in the 86th year of Danish-themed fun in Solvang.

Danish Days honors the 1911 establishment of Solvang by Danish-Americans. Beginning in 1936 to commemorate Solvang’s 25th anniversary, the event has since transformed into a massive annual tradition that looks to preserve Solvang’s unique Danish culture. As the story goes, Danish Days solidified Solvang as a tourism hotspot in 1946 when a reporter from the Saturday Evening Post visited the event and published an article praising Solvang as “Little Denmark.”

Many decades later, Danish Days continues to delight attendees. This year’s itinerary seamlessly integrates older Danish-American customs with modern-day festival essentials. Activities are varied — from axe throwing to food tours to a Hans Christian Andersen story time — welcoming guests of all ages to enjoy the celebration.

Young vikings enjoy the 2023 Solvang Danish Days | Photo: SolvangUSA.com

As tradition mandates, Danish Days will be overseen by the 2024 Danish Maid. Since the 1960s, the Danish Maid has been appointed to serve as an important figurehead for the event, making public appearances during their year to promote Solvang and the spirit of hospitality that characterizes the city.

This year’s Danish Maid is 16-year-old Kaeley Reid. Reid’s family has a long history of involvement with Danish Days. Her grandparents, Hans and Denise Birkholm, were key figures in growing Danish Days, molding it into the renowned occasion that we have come to appreciate today. Reid’s mother, Karine Birkholm-Reid, was the 1998 Danish Days Maid. Reid herself experienced her first Danish Days at just nine months old.

“As this year’s Danish Maid, I can’t wait to represent Solvang and present our Danish history and culture to both locals and visitors, some of which travel from all over the world to join in our annual Danish Days festivities,” said Kaeley Reid. “I am happy to give back to the community I hold so dear and most importantly, I will be honoring the memory of my grandparents, who left me too soon. I know they will be smiling down on me.”

Kaeley Reid is the 2024 Solvang Danish Days Maid | Photo: Mike Mesikep

Danish dancing is part of the festivities | Photo: SolvangUSA.com

Here are the Preliminary Event Weekend Highlights from Solvang Danish Days 2024

Friday, September 20

4-7 p.m.

Free Concert: Catch local band Sean Wiggins & lOne gOat performing live on the Midgaard Pavilion Stage in Parking Lot 2, in downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden. All ages welcome; must be 21 years or older to enter Viking Beer & Wine Garden. Concert is free and open to the public.

4-9 p.m.

Axe-Throwing: An axe-throwing arena in downtown Solvang. The public is invited to give axe-throwing a try; must be 13 years of age or older to enjoy. Ages 13-17 need to have a parent or guardian present. Closed-toe shoes required. Axe-throwing continues on Saturday and Sunday.

4-9 p.m.

Viking Beer & Wine Garden: Outdoor beer and wine garden; supports the Solvang Danish Days Foundation. Viking Beer & Wine Garden continues on Saturday. (Guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase alcoholic beverages.)

7:30 p.m.

Torchlight Parade: Free for participants; all ages welcome; candles will be provided. Route begins at Alisal Road and Laurel Avenue, strolling south down Alisal Road and ending at the Midgaard Pavilion Stage (in Parking Lot 2, downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden).

8 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies in Solvang Park introducing the 2024 Danish Maid, Kaeley Reid. Velkommen Street Dance follows with Danish dancers performing to live music.

A costumed girl helps at one of the booths | Photo: SolvangUSA.com

There’s no shortage of sweet treats at Solvang Danish Days | Photo: SolvangUSA.com

Enjoying the music at the 2023 Solvang Danish Days | Photo: SolvangUSA.com

Cooking up a feast at Solvang Danish Days | Photo: SolvangUSA.com

Saturday, September 21

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Æbleskiver Breakfast on Copenhagen Drive between First and Second streets, $10 per person (with Danish sausage, $12). Tickets available online in advance, or at the event entrance.

9 a.m.

Old World Artisans Marketplace: Demonstrations and artisan hand-crafted items including Scandinavian arts and crafts, woodworking, papercutting (papirklip), rosemåling, fabric art, jewelry, pottery, and the ever-popular Danish Sisterhood Booth. An open-air Nordic shopping district of finely crafted items, on First Street. Also takes place on Sunday.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Solvang Danish Days Lego-Building Competition: Watch the creative process as three of California’s top brick builders compete against each other with their own supersized takes on three of Solvang’s prized windmills. Builders will be located in Solvang Park. (Building continues Sunday morning.)

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Living History Days at Elverhøj Museum of History & Art (1624 Elverhoy Way; elverhoj.org): Exhibits come to life during this free, interactive history lesson for all ages. Craftspeople, artisans, and storytellers demonstrate their skills and entertain visitors. Snap a selfie at the Viking photo stop stocked with costumes and props.

10:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

John and Ashley Clark’s Hans Christian Andersen Story Times: Young and old alike will enjoy listening to hours of tales from Denmark’s favorite author. Saturday readings: 10:30 a.m. at the Hans Christian Andersen Museum (at The Book Loft), 1 p.m. at the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art.

11:30 a.m.

Free Æbleskiver Eating Contest: Contest will be held in the Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2, downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden. All ages are welcome for this five-minute competition.

Noon-4 p.m.

Guided Solvang Food Tour: Led by Santa Barbara’s “Eat This, Shoot That!” Discover the best comfort food, hidden watering holes, and artisan shops in downtown Solvang while learning about the local history. Tour includes nine to 10 tastings and foodie locations, bites, and sips — with a professional tour guide — while learning foodie photo tips and tricks using your smartphone’s camera. Details available at: eatthisshootthat.com/tours/solvang (Advance ticket purchase is required.)

2:30 p.m.

Danish Days Parade: Includes the Solvang Village Band atop the Carlsberg Beer Wagon, floats, equestrians, Village Dancers, and more. Lineup starts at 1:30 p.m. on First Street, between Molle Way and Oak Street; parade begins by turning east on Copenhagen Drive, then north on Alisal Road, west on Mission Drive, south on Fourth Place, east on Copenhagen, south on Second Street, finishes at corner of Oak Street near Solvang City Hall. NO CHARGE to participate in the parade; applications are available at SolvangDanishDays.org/contact-us.

3:30-10:30 p.m.

Free Concerts: Featuring live performances on the Midgaard Pavilion Stage in Parking Lot 2, in downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Viking Beer & Wine Garden. All ages welcome (must be 21 years or older to enter Viking Beer & Wine Garden). Concerts are free and open to the public. Out of the Blue performs 3:30-6 p.m.; The Molly Ringwald Project performs 7:30-10:30 p.m.

The 2023 Solvang Danish Days Parade | Photo: SolvangUSA.com

Downtown Solvang | Photo: SolvangUSA.com

The 2023 Solvang Danish Days Parade | Photo: SolvangUSA.com

Costumes are plentiful at Solvang Danish Days | Photo: SolvangUSA.com

Sunday, September 22

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Æbleskiver Breakfast on Copenhagen Drive between First and Second streets; $10 per person (with Danish sausage, $12). Advance tickets available for sale at solvang-danish-days-2024.eventbrite.com.

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Solvang Danish Days Lego-Building Competition: Watch the conclusion of the creative process as three of California’s top Lego builders compete against each other with their own, supersized takes on three of Solvang’s prized windmills. Builders will be located in Solvang Park. Judging of the builds begins at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a 3 p.m. winner announcement for the best build during the Solvang Danish Days Closing Ceremony.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Expanded Kid’s Korner featuring the popular Lego tent, in Solvang Park, plus Luna’s Jumps attractions on First Street (10 a.m.-3 p.m.).

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Living History Days at Elverhøj Museum of History & Art (1624 Elverhoy Way; elverhoj.org): Exhibits come to life during this free, interactive history lesson for all ages. Craftspeople, artisans, and storytellers demonstrate their skills and entertain visitors. Snap a selfie at the Viking photo stop stocked with costumes and props.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

John and Ashley Clark’s Hans Christian Andersen Story Times: Read hours of tales by Denmark’s favorite author. Sunday readings: 11 a.m. at the Hans Christian Andersen Museum (at The Book Loft); 1 p.m. at the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art.

11:30 a.m.

Free Æbleskiver Eating Contest: Contest will be held in the Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2, downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden. All ages are welcome for this five-minute competition.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free Concert: Terry & The Ripleys perform live in the Solvang Park Gazebo.

2 p.m.

Children’s Parade: Parade begins at Atterdag Square (corner of Atterdag Road and Copenhagen Drive) and meanders down Copenhagen to Solvang Park. All children and families are welcome to join this event; no charge to participate, and costumes are encouraged.

3 p.m.

Danish Days Closing Ceremony in Solvang Park: The 2024 Danish Days Maid closes the festive event weekend, with a live music performance to follow.