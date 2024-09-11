





The Perfect Book Nook

How to Create Your Ideal Reading Haven

by Christine S. Cowles

Calling all book lovers! If having a dedicated space to curl up with your favorite literary escape sounds like perfection, then perhaps creating a book nook in your home is your next DIY adventure.

For many, having a secluded spot where you can get cozy and dive into someone else’s world might sound like a luxury, especially if your home or space is on the smaller side and/or shared with children, roommates, and pets. However, a book nook doesn’t have to take up a lot of space! Here are some tips to help you create your ideal reading haven.

Find the perfect spot. Whether tucked in an alcove or carved out of closet, the ideal location is one with minimal foot traffic, allowing you to hide away from unnecessary interruptions. One of the most common spots is in an unused bedroom corner, partitioned behind a screen or plant. However, if every inch of your home already feels in use, think about unexpected spaces, such as the upstairs landing, a window seat, or underneath a staircase (my personal favorite!). Other possibilities include adding a hanging chair to the front porch or utilizing vertical space by installing a hammock.

Think about seating. Since you’ll need a place to actually sit, finding a comfy chair should be priority number one. If you like to sit with your feet tucked under you or prefer to swing your legs over the arms of the chair, consider using an oversized chair or pouf in a soft upholstery fabric. If you’re like me, reading with your feet up is ideal, so don’t forget to add a small ottoman or footstool.

Let there be light. Lighting is, obviously, a pretty important part of reading, and most agree that natural lighting is ideal. However, even the best bay window seat needs to be lit to allow one to read at night. Task lighting, such as a small table lamp or pin spot light, serves to illuminate the page, while ambient lighting, like a string of fairy lights, can help you relax and set the overall mood for a space. If possible, having both types of lighting in your book nook is desirable.

If electrical outlets are not nearby, consider adding cordless LED rechargeable lamps; there’s a surprisingly nice selection available these days. A decorative sconce attached to the wall is not only useful, but it can also provide the opportunity to select a fun piece that you wouldn’t stylistically use in other parts of your home.

Consider where to place your cup of tea. Once settled, all comforts should be within reach, so having a place to set a cup of tea and a cookie (or cocktail and crackers, depending on the time of day) is the next consideration. This doesn’t have to cost a lot or take up much room, and you’ll likely pat yourself on the back for adding this touch of functionality. Think floating shelves attached to the wall, a small stylish side table, or a chair with a swinging arm (and don’t forget the coasters!). If you have the room, consider adding a bookcase or built-in shelves to house your latest reads.

Bring in the cozy. A book nook wouldn’t be cozy without blankets and cushions, and this is where you can really start to personalize the space. Perhaps you have a collection of textiles from your travels or family heirloom quilts sitting in a chest? Adding blankets rolled up in a basket or simply layered on top of each other will bring major cozy vibes while also providing warmth on chilly nights.

If you love an eclectic, colorful look, layering with multiple pillows, cushions, and throw blankets in a variety of patterns will really bring a lot of pizzazz. On the other hand, if you prefer a more subdued palette, you can still add visual interest by using blankets and pillows made from a variety of fabrics (cable-knit, faux fur, linen, cotton, gauze, alpaca wool, etc.).

Other ways to decorate your space include hanging framed family photos, adding wallpaper to an accent wall, or complementing the space with a candle, plant, or water feature.

Lastly, don’t forget the tech. Although keeping phones and other distractions away from your book nook is generally ideal, many people read on a Kindle or other device, so having a place to charge your electronics should also be a consideration. Or, if you enjoy reading while listening to your favorite chill house music station, perhaps adding a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect tech for you.

Ultimately, your nook is an extension of your imagination. So, gather your books, fluff those pillows, and let the magic unfold.

