Capturing a Captivating Cover

Images are an important part of our paper each and every week, and most important of them all is what ends up on our cover. This week, meet the photographer behind our great cover, Nick Kvistad, a Santa Barbara native with a passion for great pictures.

How long have you been a photographer, and what primarily do you shoot? Born amidst the natural splendor of Santa Barbara, California, my journey into the world of photography and multimedia is as vibrant and compelling as my work. Growing up in such a picturesque setting, I developed a keen eye for beauty and a deep appreciation for storytelling through imagery. I have been shooting professionally for more than 10 years.

Over the past 15 years, what began as a progressive hobby evolved into a consuming passion, driving me from one creative project to the next. My ambition and relentless pursuit of excellence led me to reach a professional level in photography and marketing, eventually inspiring me to start SYNRGY Creative, a full-service marketing agency. Every capture and design I create is not just a piece of work, but rather part of a larger narrative fueled by my endless passion and creativity.

What do you enjoy about photography as an art? What’s especially challenging? With every photo or video shoot, many elements come into play. Lighting and shadows are often the most challenging to get right, as they can easily make or break a photo. However, playing with light and shadows allows me to dynamically express the composition. My role as a photographer is to accurately represent a 3D space in a 2D format.

I enjoy shooting primarily with natural light, as it’s how we naturally see the world through our eyes. Everything I observe has a cinematic quality, and the camera allows me to express that vision to others.

What guides a photograph or video, and what influences your process? How involved are your clients and what kind of gear do you use? My approach is deeply rooted in a desire to evoke emotions and tell stories. Each frame I capture is a timeless blend of my artistic vision and the unique essence of the moment. Whether it’s the subtle interplay of light and shadow in a landscape or the unspoken stories in the eyes of a portrait subject, my photographs are more than just images — they’re windows into the soul of my subjects and the world around them.

As I continue my journey, I stay dedicated to exploring new horizons in photography and design. My work isn’t just a showcase of my talent; it reflects my journey — a blend of art, emotion, and an unyielding drive to create and inspire.

I’m always closely involved with my clients, whether it’s a wedding, architecture, or product photography. Getting their initial input and collaborating closely to bring their vision to life through my artistic perspective is essential. Since 2010, I’ve always shot with a Canon. Some of the other equipment I use includes a drone, gimbal, a variety of lenses, tripods, and, of course, extra batteries!